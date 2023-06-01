Worlds are colliding! Here's the ultimate mashup you didn't know you needed -- with a fantastic sitcom and fantasy football.

This is the all-time Seinfeld Fantasy Football team.

Quarterback: Jerry Seinfeld

The quarterback is the main character of the offense, and Jerry Seinfeld has the perfect skill set for this role. His quick wit should translate to quick decision-making on the field, and Jerry can make plays with both his arm and his legs. Seinfeld's speed is legendary among his high school peers, as he showed in "The Race."

Wide Receiver 1: Kramer

Kramer is the tallest member of the Seinfeld cast at 6 foot 3 inches tall, so he has the biggest catch radius. NFL scouts love prospects that are twitchy, and Kramer certainly fits the bill. His signature giddy-up and go route will give even the best cornerbacks nightmares.

Wide Receiver 2: Gillian (Man Hands)

The only non-recurring character on this team just has too much talent to be left off the roster, and it's only fair that Jerry's extensive list of dating partners gets some representation. When the Seinfeld Fantasy Football team needs a contested catch for a first down or touchdown, Gillian's huge and powerful hands can squeeze the football tight, as she had the strength to crush Jerry's hand just by grabbing it. While we don't have official combine measurements for Gillian, her man hands appear to be a significant help at WR2.

Starting Running Back: George Costanza

George Costanza lacks the size to play wide receiver or tight end effectively, but his competitive spirit will be well utilized at running back. His giant wallet can act like an extra set of pads too. Defenses will be hard-pressed to stay focused when they hear George and Jerry bickering in the huddle over whether the next play should be a pass or a run.

Backup Running Back: Frank Costanza

There's no better way to light a fire under George than to have his father breathing down his neck on the depth chart. The best running backs run angry, and Frank Costanza's fuse is as short as they come. He's too old to handle a full workload, but when Frank checks in to spell George, he'll have defenses wishing for "serenity now!"

Tight End: Elaine Benes

Like all the best tight ends, Elaine Benes has the composure to get open on routes but can also get violent when she needs to throw a big block. Elaine yelling "get out" and pushing her defender in the chest and out of the way is this team's most reliable way of clearing running lanes for the Costanzas.

Fullback: Newman

Newman's stocky build is ideal for the fullback position. Fullbacks are only used for a handful of plays each game, and that limited usage should fit perfectly with Newman's lax work schedule as a mailman. I mean, he does take the day off any time it rains. It's a good thing fullbacks aren't asked to catch many passes, as Jerry probably won't throw Newman the ball out of principle.

Mascot: David Puddy

David Puddy loves to cheer on his favorite teams, going so far as to paint his body the team's colors, so he'll surely embrace this role wholeheartedly. His inevitable mid-game breakup with Elaine should also serve as fuel when the team needs a big play from her. But rest assured they'll be back together again at some point during the season.

No fantasy team is complete without a good mascot and team name. Puddy provides the former. How about Festivus Football Team, or the Gridiron Moops Group for the latter?