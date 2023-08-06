This Sunday, all 30 MLB teams are on the diamond for MLB betting, Women's World Cup betting is back in action, and the final round of the Wyndham Championship tees off.

With so many great sports betting sites out there in the marketplace, you won't have any trouble finding one for your Sunday best bets. We have narrowed down the five best betting apps you can sign up for today.

Best Betting Apps For Sunday Best Bets – Claim These Bonuses By Signing Up Today

If you are at least 21 years old and located in a state with legalized sports betting, you can sign up for any of these deals from the top sports betting apps listed below:

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get a $1,000 first bet welcome offer today when you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: This lucrative $1,250 welcome offer – and 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits – could be all yours by signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you sign up using the DraftKings Promo Code and place your first bet of at least $5.

FanDuel Promo Code: When you sign up using the FanDuel Promo Code, you'll get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet in all states except Indiana, Iowa, Virginia, and West Virginia. You can still get $150 in bonus bets in those states when you place your first wager of at least $5.

PointsBet Promo Code: You'll get a second chance to make things right with the PointsBet Promo Code by getting five bonus bets of $100 if your first bet on each of your first five days loses.

How To Claim Sports Betting Promos From The Best Betting Apps For Sunday Best Bets

Click on the sportsbook promo link you would like to sign up for. Be sure to read the Terms & Conditions for each welcome offer to make sure that you are eligible.

Enter your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number to get started with the registration process. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN in order to verify your identity.

Enter the promo code – if one is necessary.

Fund your new account with the minimum qualifying deposit. Each sportsbook will have a different amount, so be sure to check the details on each one. Many of the popular options like PayPal and major credit cards are accepted.

Choosing The Best Betting Apps For Sunday Best Bets

When looking at these sportsbook promo codes from the top sports betting apps, it's important to find the one that's right for you.

If you're a four-figure bettor, the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL for a $1,250 first-bet welcome offer could be the deal for you. In this instance, you'll just get the one bonus bet back, but it the maximum amount is pretty amazing. If you're looking for quick bonus bets right off the bat, the FanDuel Promo Code gets you $150 in bonus bets for simply betting $5.

Whichever way you're looking to go, there are plenty of options to choose from when selecting the right sportsbook for you.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.