Best Broncos vs Bills Betting Promos | Get $5400+ in Bonuses Today

The best Broncos vs Bills betting promos allow you to bet on the biggest game of the 2024-25 season. The winner of this Sunday Night Football game is the NFC North champion and earns the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs that gives them a bye in the first round. Regular season games don't get any bigger than this, and if you bet on this contest after signing up with these sportsbook promos, you can get up to thousands of dollars of bonus bets, profit boosts and first-bet protection.

Here's a look at the top sports betting apps and the promo codes and bonuses they are offering for the Broncos vs Bills Wild Card Weekend game.

1. Best Broncos vs Bills Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Bettors who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and make a qualifying wager of $1 or more at odds of -10000 or longer will earn 10 $100% profit boosts. The maximum wager that the boost token can be applied to is $25, and the maximum additional winnings per boost is $2,500.

2. Best Broncos vs Bills Betting Promos: BetMGM

First-time users can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to receive a first-bet offer that pays back a losing first bet up to $1,500 with matching bonus bets. If your first bet is from $50 to $1,500, you will receive five bonus bets, each at 20% of your wager; if it is $49 or less, you will receive a single bonus bet equal to the amount of your original wager. You'll have up to seven days to play the bonus bets at one of the best online sportsbooks.

3. Best Broncos vs Bills Betting Promos: Fanatics Sportsbook

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo unlocks a unique offer that awards new users a No Sweat Bet up to $100 on each of their first 10 days after signing up. If your qualifying bet of $1 or more on odds of -500 or greater loses, Fanatics will pay you back with a bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager.

These bonus bets can be broken up into as many smaller bets as you would like, have a 1X playthrough and expire in seven days.

4. Best Broncos vs Bills Betting Promos: bet365

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE lets new bettors choose between two welcome offers: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. The bet-&-get deal gives you $150 in bonus bets as soon as you make a first bet of $5 or more – regardless of the outcome of that bet. The safety net pays back a losing first bet with up to $1,000 in five matching bonus bets, each at 20% of your opening wager.

5. Best Broncos vs Bills Betting Promos: DraftKings

The DraftKings promo code provides bettors with a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly offer. Bonus bets are awarded as eight $25 bet credits, expire in seven days and have a 1X playthrough.

6. Best Broncos vs Bills Betting Promos: FanDuel

The FanDuel promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets if they sign up, make a minimum first deposit of $5 and make a $5 winning wager on any market on the FanDuel app.

Users will receive their $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours after their initial wager settles. These bonus bets can be broken up any way you like – you can make a single $200 bet, 20 $5 bets and a pair of $50 bets or anything else. And you'll have 7 days to use them.

Broncos vs Bills Odds & Betting Preview

Denver was one of the biggest Week 18 favorites at sports betting apps, as the Broncos needed a win to make the playoffs and Kansas City was resting most of its starters. Denver wasted no time taking full advantage of the personnel advantage, scoring touchdowns on its first three drives then kicking a field goal at the end of its fourth drive. Two second half touchdowns closed the scoring, with the Broncos posting a 38-0 win that was only the second shutout in the 2024 NFL season.

Even though Buffalo was going to play backups for its Week 18 matchup at New England, the Bills were still listed as a slight favorite at sports betting sites. Those backups and James Cook were able to generate a 16-14 lead midway through the third quarter, but the Patriots made a last-ditch effort that resulted in a 23-16 victory for New England.

The Bills' longstanding status as an AFC power shows up in the point spread for this game that has Buffalo listed at -9 points. The total points mark of 47 suggests that there could be plenty of scoring generated in this game. Betting on this contest is simple, as all you need to do is sign up for the best Broncos vs Bills betting promos and then place your wagers.

Sign Up For Multiple Broncos vs Bills Betting Promo Codes

There are plenty of trusted sites that offer betting odds and Broncos vs Bills betting promos. We've narrowed down the top ones and explained the generous welcome offers they are currently offering. If you're still having trouble narrowing down the list, don't fret – you can sign up for as many Broncos vs Bills betting promos & bonuses as you would like.

By signing up with multiple sportsbooks, you're enhancing your chances and giving yourself the an opportunity to compare the best odds when making your NFL picks and predictions.

Best Broncos vs Bills Betting Promos and Bonuses FAQs

Who is Favored to Win the Broncos vs Bills Game?

The Bills are 9-point home favorites against the spread in the Wild Card Weekend odds at BetMGM. They are a -450 pick over the Vikings (+350) on the moneyline. The over/under is 47 points.

Who Can Claim a Broncos vs Bills Betting Promo Code?

Anybody can take advantage of Broncos vs Bills betting promo codes as long as they're located in a state that has licensed online sports betting and are at least 21. If you meet these requirements and are a first-time user, you can sign up for all the promos we outlined and claim bonus offers from each of them.

Where Can I Find the Best Broncos vs Bills Odds?

Each of the online sportsbooks mentioned in this Broncos vs Bills betting guide offers proprietary odds crafted by their own oddsmakers. The are often very similar, although you the most successful bettors compare and contrast odds from different sources before making their NFL wagers. These odds can change from their opening number right up until kickoff.

Can You Claim More Than One Broncos vs Bills Betting Bonus?

Yes. And by claiming multiple Broncos vs Bills betting bonuses you'll be giving yourself the best bang for your buck. There's no limit on how many sportsbooks you can sign up for as long as you meet all the legal requirements.

