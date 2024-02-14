New users can register for several of the best college basketball sports betting apps and claim lucrative welcome offers to wager hundreds in bonus bets.

If a bettor is at least 21 years old, physically present in a legal sports betting state, and a first-time customer at their preferred online sportsbook, they qualify to claim some of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to sign up for a new online sportsbook account and place a qualifying wager to get bonus bets as a newly registered bettor today.

Sign Up And Download The Best College Basketball Sports Betting Apps And Welcome Offers

Sports bettors can sign up and download some of the best college basketball sports betting sites and claim top-tier welcome offers to get hundreds in bonus bets today.

Click on the corresponding "BET NOW" button next to your preferred online sportsbook to register a new account and claim any of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the country. Clicking on this sign-up link brings you to the new customer registration portal on the online sports betting app selected, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to complete in order to finish registering a new online sportsbook account.

After registering, new customers can make a first-time deposit with any preferred payment method available, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place an initial cash wager, anywhere from $5 up to $2,000, based on the online sports betting app selected, to qualify for hundreds in bonus bet credits today.

Use The Best College Basketball Sports Betting Apps And Welcome Offers

New customers can use the best college basketball sports betting apps and welcome offers after signing up for a new online sportsbook account to enjoy watching the college basketball season unfold.

Since there are so many online sportsbook operators available to sign up at in legal sports betting states, we've identified our favorite sports betting apps to download and install onto your mobile device. Bettors can also opt to register on PC to seize these generous welcome offers on the top sports betting sites in the country. Simply select the "BET NOW" button next to your preferred online sports betting app and register a new online sportsbook account to qualify for hundreds in bonus bets today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up for a new account using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and get $150 in bonus bets with a $5 qualifying wager.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 to get a $1,000 first bet welcome bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code: Use the DraftKings Promo Code to qualify for a $1,000 first bet welcome bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins after using the FanDuel Promo Code during registration.

Hard Rock Bet: Sign up with the Hard Rock Bet Promo Code to get a No Regret First Bet Up To $100.

Get Welcome Offers On The Best College Basketball Sports Betting Apps

Sports bettors can get excellent welcome offers available on the best college basketball sports betting apps by clicking on any of these "BET NOW" sign-up links.

Place a qualifying wager, bonus bet, or any other real cash wager to place bets on any of these well-renowned online sportsbooks, including college basketball odds. In most legal sports betting states, college basketball odds are available to wager in online sports betting markets, such as spread and total. Explore college basketball game props and player props, depending on your physical location, to wager total player points and first-half moneyline odds.

Click on any of these "BET NOW" registration links next to a preferred online sports betting app to sign up for a new online sportsbook account and place a qualifying wager to get hundreds in bonus bets today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.