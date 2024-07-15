Best Home Run Derby Betting Promos & Boosts: BetMGM, FanDuel & More

The MLB All Star festivities have finally arrived, with new users being able to claim all sorts of special bonuses and boosts for the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby.

In addition to some exclusive All Star Game betting promos, baseball fans can secure some unique boosts designed specifically for the HR Derby. Whether you are betting on the returning champ in Pete Alonso or a new face like Alec Bohm, you are not going to want to miss out on these special Home Run Derby boosts and promotions.

Home Run Derby Betting Promos & Boosts

Betting Site Betting Promo Code Sportsbook Welcome Offer BetMGM ROTOBONUS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer DraftKings Click Here Bet & Get up to $300 in Bonus Bets Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Win $150 In Bonus Bets bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net OR Bet $5, get $150

You can claim any of the new-user welcome offers listed above, instantly unlocking bonus bets for the HR Derby after you complete the registration process and make a first-time wager.

Keep reading for more information on some of the specific, unique boosts and promotions available for the Derby.

BetMGM Home Run Derby Specials & Lion's Boost

At BetMGM Sportsbook, you can gain access to three different boosts for this year's Home Run Derby. Two are specific "Bet Specials" and one is a Lion's Boost.

271+ total home runs to be hit (-110)

Longest home run to be 484+ feet (-110)

Pete Alonso to hit the most home runs in round one (boosted from +360 to +450)

You can secure any of these boosts after signing up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS using the exclusive BET NOW link below:

Caesars Sportsbook Home Run Derby Insurance

One of the top MLB betting sites in the US, Caesars Sportsbook is offering bet insurance for tonight's home run derby. Sign up, opt in and place a bet on the Derby. Get a bonus bet back if your participant loses but makes it to the final round.

Get started with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 below:

FanDuel Profit Boost + Shuffle 'Em Contest

Another top online sportsbook when it comes to MLB odds and betting, FanDuel has two unique Home Run Derby boosts available for tonight's event.

30% profit boost - all customers get a 30% profit boost for the HR Derby

Home Run Derby Shuffle 'Em - play for a chance at $10,000 in total prizes

Create a new account with the FanDuel promo code below, and you can opt-in to both promotions.

DraftKings Home Run Derby Profit Boost

All DraftKings Sportsbook customers get a free profit boost for tonight's HR Derby. Click the BET NOW button below to get started with the DraftKings promo code for new users:

bet365 MLB Profit Boost for HR Derby

Unlock a final 30% profit boost when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE and wager on the Home Run Derby. Click the BET NOW button below to claim one of the top sportsbook promos for MLB betting:

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.