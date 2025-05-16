bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - $150 Bonus Guaranteed for Knicks-Celtics Tonight & MLB Odds

The defending NBA champions are playing for their survival tonight. The defending NHL champs are playing to clinch a spot in their conference final. You can take action on tonight's Knicks-Celtics or Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 6 contests after using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to open an account. You will collect $150 in bonus bets, win or lose, when you make a $5+ opening wager.

Click on a 'BET NOW' link to sign up with the bet365 bonus code and you can claim the $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net deal. Both of these amazing sportsbook promos are available to in any state where bet365 sportsbook operates, but you can only choose one.

With the First Bet Safety Net, bettors will receive protection on your initial wager up to $1,000. Win your first bet and collect the profits as you continue forward, but if the bet settles as a loss, you'll receive a bonus-bet refund matching the initial wager (up to $1,000) with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.

The Bet $5, Receive $150 in bonus bets offer or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net, is what's available when you sign up for the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE through one of the top-flight sports betting apps.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - Wager on NBA Odds & Get $150 Guaranteed

🎁 bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ bet365 Promo Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net Up To $1,000 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified May 16, 2025

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE offer is exclusively available to new customers. Sign up today for one of the premier NBA betting sites:

Tap any BET NOW button on this page and you will be redirected to bet365 sportsbook. Select your state, provide the required basic personal information, create a username and set up a secure password. Accept the terms and conditions. Make sure ROTOWIRE is displayed on the page as the exclusive bet365 bonus code; paste or type it in if not. Verify your location and confirm that you're of legal age to bet (21+ in most places). Choose any banking option bet365 accepts to make a minimum $10 deposit on one of the best credit card betting sites and one of the best sportsbooks that accepts PayPal.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - Bet $5, Get $150 Offer Terms & Conditions

Sign up using bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to unlock an exclusive Bet $5, Get $150 welcome offer or opt to get the First Bet Safety Net Up to $1,000.

The Bet $5, Get $150 offer gives you bonus bets, win or lose. The $1000 offer refunds a lost opening bet with matching credit. The bet credit with both offers can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. With both bet365 bonus code offers, a bonus bet must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. The credit expires after seven days.

Sign up today for your bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE offer and back your favorite team or player! There's nearly non-stop NBA and NHL playoff action into June.

Use bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE to Claim $150 for Celtics-Knicks Odds

The updated NBA odds are not looking good for the Celtics to win their Eastern Conference semifinal series without star Jayson Tatum. But if you sign up with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE you'll be good with a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or a Bet $5, Receive $150 bonus offer.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Best Bets for Friday, May 16, 2025

NBA Playoffs Game 6: Celtics at Knicks, 8 p.m. ET; get the latest from one of the leading NBA betting promos.

Celtics at Knicks, 8 p.m. ET; get the latest from one of the leading NBA betting promos. NHL Playoffs Game 6: Maple Leafs at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET; check NHL odds on one of the top NHL betting apps.

Maple Leafs at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET; check NHL odds on one of the top NHL betting apps. MLB: Mets at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET; get the latest World Series odds from one of the leading MLB betting sites.

Mets at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET; get the latest World Series odds from one of the leading MLB betting sites. MLB: Astros at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

The Panthers and Maple Leafs have been in a tight battle to determine who will represent the Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference Finals. Can Florida keep its season going with a win at home tonight? You can choose the Panthers or the Maple Leafs and claim a $150 in bonus bets or First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 by signing up with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.

It's rivalry weekend in baseball, which means a ton of exciting interleague matchups that will put passionate fanbases against their closest rivals. The Mets and Juan Soto will head to the Bronx to take on the Yankees. How will the Yankee fans welcome back Soto, who spurned the organization to take $765 million from their rivals?

Also, the Rangers-Astros will play for the rights to be called Texas' best baseball team, the Orioles-Nationals will challenge in the "Battle of the Beltway" and the Cardinals-Royals will renew their feud along Interstate 70.

There's so much going on this weekend and no place better to get started than by signing up with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE where you can receive $150 for making a $5 opening wager or a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. Click on one of the BET NOW links to begin registration.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.