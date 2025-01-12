bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Broncos-Bills Odds & More Sunday

Whether their team made it to the playoffs or not, new users can earn a Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets offer with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE. So, there's something special for NFL bettors Sunday whether they're interested in the Broncos-Bills, Packers-Eagles or Commanders-Bucs.

Known as one of the best sports betting apps in the country, bet365 is giving you $150 in bonus bets win or lose. Alternatively, you can instead a receive $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. Place a first bet and if it settles as a loss, you'll get an equal amount back, up to $1,000.

Whichever welcome offer you choose, you can't lose! Place your opening wager on any of the three Wild Card Round games today. To get started with one of the most popular sportsbook promos, click the "BET NOW" button to claim the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE and the exciting opportunities that come with it.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for NFL Wild Card

🎁 bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ bet365 Promo Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified Jan. 12, 2025

bet365 has become one of the most popular NFL betting sites and for good reason. Join millions of others today and register for a new account with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE by following the steps below.

Find the "BET NOW" button on this page. Clicking it will redirect you to the new user sign-up portal. Enter personal identifying information like your name, physical address, email address, and phone number. Your DOB and last four digits of your SSN will be required to verify your identity. In the bonus code field, enter ROTOWIRE. A first-time deposit of $10 or more is required. Use an available payment method like debit or credit card or PayPal. Make an opening wager on any game of your choice.

bet365 Bonus Code Offer $150 Bet And Get Offer Terms & Conditions

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE is easy to use, but there are a few terms and conditions that must be met before wagering on one of the most user-friendly sports betting sites.

Individuals must be a new customer at bet365, physically located in a state where bet365 is legal to operate, and at least 21 years old.

You can choose to Bet $5 and Get $150 in bonuses no matter what the outcome of your bet is. Or -place your first bet, up to $1,000 on any NFL odds. If it loses, you will earn a matching amount back in the form of bonus bets, up to $1,000.

Either way, bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for cash, transferred across bets, or applied to other promotional offers. All bonus bets will be in play for seven days before they expire with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.

Bet on NFL Postseason Parlays, Props & More with bet365 Bonus Code

Don't sleep on this incredible offer! With the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, sports bettors can use this lucrative NFL betting promo to wager on the postseason.

With Kansas City and Detroit taking their bye week, bet on any of the games Sunday before the Wild Card Round closes out on Monday night. Choose from typical lines, like spread or totals or create a same-game parlay with NFL player props, as starters will take the field again after some rest.

Click the "BET NOW" button and get started today with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE. With a Bet $5, Get $150 offer or $1000 in bonus bets, you can't go wrong by signing up today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.