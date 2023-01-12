Arizona bettors who are looking for a new sportsbook will find quite a few options. But when it comes to narrowing down your options, be sure not to look past BetMGM Arizona.

In addition to being one of the sports betting powerhouses in the United States with a sportsbook full of seemingly every betting market and bet type under the sun, you will also gain a generous welcome offer when you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in Arizona.

This bonus code will give new users a $1,000 first bet, which will be covered by BetMGM Arizona with one of the best Arizona betting promos offered today.

You can get your $1,000 first bet today as long as you are at least 21 years old, a new BetMGM user while physically located in Arizona or in another state where the sportsbook is legal to operate.

Claiming The BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS - $1000 First Bet Available

Claiming the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a $1,000 first bet from one of the best Arizona betting apps is easy.f

Begin the streamlined process by clicking through the direct sign-up link below. Doing so will redirect you to the BetMGM Arizona new user sign-up portal.

While you are there, enter your name, physical address, phone number, and email. You must also input the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB to verify your new account.

Next, BetMGM Arizona will direct you to enter the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. Use the bonus code ROTOBONUS in the corresponding field now.

Once you complete that action, make your qualifying initial deposit of at least $10 to activate the bonus code so that you can instantly use your first bet now.

Using The BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get A $1000 First Bet Available

When you use the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, your first bet will be on BetMGM Arizona for up to $1,000.

When you place your first bet of at least $10 on your new account, the bonus code will trigger. If it settles as a losing wager, you will get the full stake of your losing first bet credited back to your account in free bets, up to $1,000.

The distribution of your free bets will come in two different ways, depending on the value of your losing first bet's stake. If your losing first bet is less than $50, you will get one free bet in that amount. If your losing first bet exceeds $50, you will get five free bets equal to one-fifth of your losing first bet's stake each.

Expect to get your free bets within 24 hours of the settlement of your losing first bet. You will have seven days to use your free bets before they expire.

If you're in Ohio, you can now bet with BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS on one of the best Ohio betting apps. Sign up today to take advantage of one of the best Ohio sport betting promos.

When it comes to using your first bet, keep in mind that you can use it any way you like with no limitations on odds or bet type. Whether you want to make a conservative straight bet to double your initial bankroll or try to break the book with a moonshot one-game parlay, the choice is yours.

