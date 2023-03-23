BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: $1K First Bet Offer For College Hoops

The NCAA Tournament has been trimmed down to the Sweet 16. While Arizona unfortunately fell victim to a massive upset, Arizona sports bettors can still enjoy the rest of the college hoops season and make money betting on college basketball.

Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS today to claim the $1,000 bonus bets offer from one of the best Arizona promo codes available. Use this welcome bonus to get into college basketball betting today, keeping the excitement of the NCAA Tournament high.

Claim Today's BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Offer

There is a great welcome offer for Arizona sports bettors at BetMGM today. When you sign up with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to bet on college hoops today, you will receive $1,000 in bonus bets. To claim this welcome offer from one of the best sports betting apps, follow these easy steps.

First, click the BetMGM AZ link. This will take you to the BetMGM sign-up page where you will be prompted to provide basic information in order to verify your identity. This includes your name, email, and physical address.

Enter the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field and fund your new account with at least $20 to activate the offer and begin betting on college hoops.

Get Your $1K First Bet On College Hoops With BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in the state of Arizona, you are eligible to sign up with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and claim the welcome offer using the steps we outlined above. Once you deposit at least $20 into your new account, the promotion activates, making your first wager eligible for the $1,000 promo bet.

If your first bet on college hoops wins, congrats on cashing your very first bet on BetMGM AZ! However, if your promo bet loses, the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer activates to reimburse your initial wager amount, up to $1,000.

Reimbursed bet credits from the welcome offer are dispersed in five equal payments of one-fifth of your initial wager. Bonus bets expire in seven days after hitting your account, so make sure to use them up within a week.

If you're in the great state of Massachusetts, sign up using the best Massachusetts sports betting promos to get started with the top Massachusetts betting apps.

Bet On College Hoops With BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

While Arizona has been eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, sports bettors in the state can still enjoy betting on college hoops by signing up with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

We have 12 college basketball games to bet on between the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds this week. By signing up with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you will redeem te $1,000 in bonus bets offer, which you can use to bet on the outcome of these games, college basketball player props, or you can even use your promo wager to bet on college basketball National Championship odds.

There are many ways to bet on college hoops with the bonus code offer. Afterwards, check out the promotions tab to see everything else BetMGM Arizona has to offer this weekend.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.