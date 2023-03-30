BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS - $1K Offer Up For Grabs

It's an exciting time for sports in the desert as the Arizona Diamondbacks kick off their 2023 MLB campaign today. Now is the time to sign up and bet on the Diamondbacks with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for get a first bet offer, up to $1,000.

Upon signing up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you'll get access to a $1K offer to begin betting on one of the best sports betting apps in Arizona. You'll get to use one of the top Arizona promo codes to your advantage with $1K up for grabs.

Register with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS today and use this $1,000 first bet welcome offer to bet on your favorite sports in Arizona.

Use BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For $1K Offer

You must be at least 21 years old and physically present in the state of Arizona in order to sign up with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. As part of this marquee betting promo, you get a first bet offer, up to $1K, to use on one of the best sports betting sites in the state.

In order to claim the $1,000 first bet offer, click on the sign-up link below. By clicking on that link, you'll be taken to the BetMGM Arizona registration page to provide your basic personal information, including your name, email, Social Security number, and physical address. Make sure to enter the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in the bonus code field and to fund your account with at least $20.

Place your first bet, up to $1,000, on any available betting market on BetMGM Arizona to begin your sports betting journey today.

$1K Offer Up For Grabs From BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Above, you will find the directions to get you signed up for a new BetMGM Arizona account. Once you take those necessary steps, you'll get access to one of the best sportsbook promo codes as well as a $1K offer, thanks to the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Once you deposit at least $10 into your new BetMGM Arizona account, the welcome offer is activated, and your first bet becomes eligible for the $1K bonus bets offer. If you win your first bet, you get paid out with the funds going directly into your account balance. However, if that first bet is graded as a loss, the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will reimburse you for the full amount of your initial wager in bonus bets, up to $1,000.

The bonus bets are credited as five payments each equal to one-fifth the amount of your initial wager. For example, if you make a $1,000 deposit and lose a $1,000 first bet, you get five $200 bonus bets from the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. Those bonus bets must be used within seven days before they expire.

Bet On Diamondbacks With BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Sign up today with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim this great welcome offer and bet on the Diamondbacks. When you use ROTOBONUS as your promo code, your first bet, up to $1,000, is covered by bonus bets.

The Diamondbacks hit the road to face the defending National League West champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. You can use the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a $1K first bet offer and use it on tonight's divisional matchup. Or choose to wager on the D-backs' World Series odds, make MLB picks on MLB player props for today's game, or even bet on Corbin Carroll to win NL Rookie of the Year.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.