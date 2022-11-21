BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Bet On Cardinals vs 49ers

Week 11 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday Night Football when the Cardinals and the 49ers face off in primetime. While this is a game that is poised to bring hard-hitting action, you can add to the excitement when you bet on Cardinals vs. 49ers betting picks with a generous welcome offer from BetMGM Arizona.

When you use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in Arizona to bet on Cardinals vs. 49ers betting picks, you will get a $1,000 risk-free bet, which means BetMGM Arizona will cover your first bet for up to $1,000. This welcome offer is one of the best sports betting promos available today.

You can qualify for this generous welcome offer as long as you are a new BetMGM Arizona user, at least 21 years old, and physically located in Arizona or in another state where the sportsbook is live and operational.

Sign Up With The BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Bet On Cardinals vs. 49ers

You can sign up with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to bet on Cardinals vs. 49ers betting picks tonight by clicking through the direct registration link on this page so you will be rerouted to the BetMGM Arizona new user registration portal.

Upon signing up for one of the best sports betting sites, you will be required to enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number while also inputting the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB so your new account can be verified. The next step will require you to enter the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code, which is ROTOBONUS, in the appropriate field.

Once your new account is created and verified, make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10 to activate the bonus code so your $1,000 risk-free bet will be awarded to your account, ready to use.

Use The BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Bet On Cardinals vs. 49ers

When you use the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to join one of the best Arizona betting sites, the first bet that you make on your new account worth at least $10 will qualify as your risk-free bet. Then, if your first bet settles as a loss, the welcome offer will kick in and you will get the full stake of your first bet credited back to our account in free bets, up to $1000.

While free bets will be awarded to your account within 24 hours of the settlement of your losing first bet, free bets must be used within seven days before they expire. The distribution of your free bets will come in two different ways, depending on the value of your first bet's stake.

If your first bet was less than $50, you will get one free bet equal to that amount. However, if your losing first bet exceeds $50, then you will get five free bets equal to one-fifth of your losing first bet's stake each.

If you're in Maryland or Ohio, don't worry – legalized online sports betting is just around the corner in your state. Sign up using the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code or the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code to take advantage of generous pre-live offers today.

Bet On Cardinals vs. 49ers With The BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

When you bet on Cardinals vs. 49ers betting picks today with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you will have ultimate flexibility.

This means that you can bet on any open sports betting market offered at BetMGM Arizona with no restrictions on odds or bet type, including Cardinals vs. 49ers betting picks for tonight's MNF matchup.

The best bet that you can make with your risk-free bet is on the Cardinals to cover the +10 point spread at -110 odds. While Colt McCoy is slated to start for an injured Kyler Murray, he is a more than competent reserve quarterback capable to win a game or keep it close.

Furthermore, in the past nine matchups between the Cardinals and 49ers, Arizona is 7-1-1 ATS, covering the line in three of these past four meetings.

The best part about the welcome offer is that if the Cardinals fail to cover, the full stake of your first bet will be reimbursed by BetMGM Arizona in free bets, up to $1,000.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.