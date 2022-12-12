On Monday Night Football for NFL Week 14, the Arizona Cardinals will look to defend their home turf against the New England Patriots. With the betting odds predicting this to be a close game, we should be in for quite the showdown. Place your Cardinals bets for this game using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in Arizona.

When you sign up for the BetMGM Cardinals betting promo, you will be given a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on Monday Night Football in Week 14, making this one of the best sports betting promos today. Let's go over this exciting promotion and preview this matchup.

BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Cardinals Betting Promo

This Cardinals betting promo is available to all Arizona sports bettors who are at least 21 years old. Simply, sign up for a new account with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to be given a $1,000 risk-free bet for Monday Night Football, which you can use from anywhere within state lines.

To get started, click our BetMGM AZ link, which will take you to the registration page on one of the best sports betting sites. Once you are there, you will be asked to provide basic personal information in order to verify your identity. This includes your name, email, and physical address.

Type the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field and deposit at least $20 to activate this Cardinals betting promo for tonight.

Redeem Your BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Risk-Free Bet

As long as you follow our sign-up steps above, you will be able to easily redeem your BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS risk-free bet. Once you deposit at least $20 with the bonus code, the Cardinals betting promo activates, giving you the risk-free bet to use on MNF tonight.

If your Monday Night Football bet wins, congrats on scoring a profit at BetMGM Arizona! However, if your Patriots vs. Cardinals wager loses, the BetMGM welcome offer activates to reimburse you for the amount of your first wager, up to $1,000, in the form of free bets.

Free bets received from the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Cardinals betting promo will be disbursed in five equal payments of one-fifth of your first bet amount. These credits expire in seven days, so make sure to use them up within a week.

Make A Cardinals Betting Promo Wagers With BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots may not be the most exciting on paper. However, the odds suggest this will be a close game, and the Cardinals betting promo with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS makes this a must-watch and must-bet game.

Sign up and claim the welcome offer on one of the best Arizona betting sites to receive a risk-free bet for Monday Night Football, up to $1,000.

There are may different ways for you to use your risk-free bet. One popular way amongst Arizona sports bettors will be to bet on the Cardinals. At +106 odds to win, a $100 wager would return $106, if the Cardinals get a win at home following their bye week. However, thanks to the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer, you would receive this wager amount back if the Cardinals don't win.

If you're in Maryland or Ohio, don't worry – legalized online sports betting is just around the corner in your state. Sign up using the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code or the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code to take advantage of generous pre-live offers today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.