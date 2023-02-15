BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get $1K First Bet Offer

Whether you are a new bettor or a seasoned veteran, taking advantage of new user welcome offers is a terrific way to gain an edge over your favorite sports betting operators. These offers allow new users to not only protect their initial sports betting bankroll but could potentially grow it as well if they play their cards right.

When it comes to the Arizona betting scene, you will find plenty of Arizona promo codes to sign up for today. One that stands out above the rest in Arizona is the promo you get with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. This betting promotion will give you a first bet offer worth up to $1,000 that you can use on all available sports betting markets offered on the betting app.

Claiming The BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get $1K First Bet Offer

Claiming the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is easy as long as you qualify for it. If you are at least 21 years old, and a new BetMGM Arizona user while physically located in AZ or in another state where this popular sportsbook is legal to operate, you will qualify for this tremendous betting bonus today.

If you check off all of those boxes, click through the direct sign-up link below which will redirect you to the new user registration portal at BetMGM Arizona. Upon registering, enter your basic identifying information including the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB to verify your new account.

The next step will direct you to enter the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code, which is ROTOBONUS, in the designated field. Once your new account on one of the best sports betting apps is created and verified, make your qualifying initial deposit of at least $10 to activate the bonus code. Doing so will allow you to immediately use your first bet offer.

How Do I Use The BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get $1K First Bet Offer?

The first bet that you make on your new account will qualify as your first bet offer with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

If your qualifying first bet settles as a loss, the bonus code will kick in and you will get the full stake of your losing first bet credited back to your account in bet credits for up to $1,000.

The distribution of your bet credits will be determined by the stake of your losing first bet. If your losing first bet is less than $50, then you will get one bet credit equal to that value. But if the amount of your losing first bet is over $50, you will get five free bets equal to one-fifth of your losing first bet's stake each. If the stake of your initial wager is $500, you will get five bet credits worth $100 each.

Expect the bet credits to be awarded to your account within 24 hours of the settlement of your losing first bet. But be mindful that these bet credits will expire in seven days if you fail to use them.

Get $1K First Bet Offer By Signing Up With The BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

New users can get a $1K first bet offer today when they sign up with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. One of the best parts about this offer is the flexibility you get when it comes to using your first bet.

The $1,000 first bet from this welcome offer can be used on any open sports betting market offered at BetMGM Arizona with no limitations on odds or bet type.

You can play it safe with a straight NHL odds bet or take a risk and build a one-game parlay correlated with NBA player props. Regardless of the type of bet you make or what you bet on, BetMGM Arizona will cover the full stake of your first bet if it loses for up to $1,000, thanks to this generous welcome offer you can sign up for today at the link below.

