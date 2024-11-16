BetMGM Bonus Code: Get $200 for Tennessee-Georgia & Oregon-Wisconsin CFB Odds

The college football Week 12 slate is loaded with top games, so don't miss out on the BetMGM bonus code that is available for the people. Bet on tonight's pair of massive Top-25 matchups, Tennessee vs Georgia and Oregon vs Wisconsin.

If you're a new customer at BetMGM, you could sign up for an account and get one of these great welcome offers from one of the top sports betting apps.

Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC & VA only)

First-Bet Offer up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets (all other states)

BetMGM Bonus Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Tennessee-Georgia

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Bet & Get up to $200 or $1,500 First-Bet Offer 💵 BetMGM Promo CLICK HERE 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Nov. 16, 2024

To get started at one of the most notable sports betting sites, you can follow these steps below to sign up with the latest BetMGM bonus code.

Click the "BET NOW" below to start the process of signing up for a new account. You will be redirected to the BetMGM new-user registration page where you need to enter basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the process. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of at least $10 at BetMGM using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. After creating and funding your account, place your first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code for Saturday, November 16

Before placing your first wager, let's check out the terms and conditions for these sportsbook promos available to you with the BetMGM bonus code.

First, let's gloss over the $1,500 first-bet promotion. If you place a first-time wager and it loses, you will get a bonus bet back in the amount of the wager you placed – up to $1,500. As an example, if you placed a $300 first-time losing wager, you would get $300 in bonus bets.

The Bet $10, Get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer is available depending on which state you are located in. Just place a $10 bet, and whether it wins or not, you will get $200 in bonus bets (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, VA.)

If you do receive bonus bets from either welcome offer, they will come to your account in two ways. On the $1,500 first-bet promo, first-time losing wagers of $49 or less come as one bonus bet. However, first-time losing wagers of $50 or more get you five separate bonus bets equal to the amount of your wager. A first-time losing bet of $1,500 would get you back five $300 bonus bets from one of the top college football betting sites.

All bonus bets must be used within 14 days. They also have a one-time playthrough feature, meaning that you have to use them once before withdrawing the winnings back to your banking account of choice.

Bet on Saturday Night CFB Odds with the BetMGM Bonus Code

We've got a full lineup of college football Week 12 games, so use the BetMGM bonus code for all of the action on Saturday with these college football betting promos.

You can bet on any of these games tonight, or a wide range of others here today at BetMGM and claim this exclusive BetMGM bonus code today.

