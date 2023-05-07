BetMGM Bonus Code Massachusetts ROTOBONUS: $1K First Bet Today

Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs series between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers tips off this afternoon. Philadelphia has been terrific at home all season long, but it is clear MVP Joel Embiid is not fully healthy, which gives the Celtics an opportunity to pick up another win before heading back to Boston for Game 5.

There isn't much better than watching Celtics playoff basketball on a Sunday afternoon. Of course, betting on the Celtics on one of the best Massachusetts betting apps and making some money makes the afternoon that much better.

Sign up with the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in order to claim the welcome offer, which gives new users a $1K first bet on the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Follow the steps below to claim one of the best Massachusetts betting promos.

Claim The BetMGM Bonus Code Massachusetts ROTOBONUS Offer

Game 5 of the Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers series begins this afternoon, giving us a great Sunday full of basketball. Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code Massachusetts ROTOBONUS ahead of the game to claim the welcome offer for one of the best Massachusetts sportsbooks, which gives you a $1K first bet, which you can use on the Celtics' odds today.

To get started, click our BetMGM Massachusetts link. This will take you to the BetMGM sign-up page where you will be prompted to provide basic information in order to verify your identity. This includes your name, email, and physical address.

Enter the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field and fund your new account on one of the top PayPal betting sites with at least $20 to activate the welcome offer for the NBA Playoffs.

Get Your $1K First Bet On The Celtics With BetMGM Bonus Code Massachusetts ROTOBONUS

As long as you are at least 21 years old and physically in Massachusetts, you can sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code Massachusetts ROTOBONUS using the steps listed above. After you fund your new account with at least $20, the promotion activates, making your first bet on the Celtics eligible for the $1K first bet.

If your first bet wins, congrats on cashing your very first bet on BetMGM Massachusetts! However, if your promo bet loses, the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer activates, reimbursing your wager amount on the top credit card betting sites, up to $1,000, in the form of bonus bets.

Bonus bets are dispursed in five equal payments of one-fifth of your initial wager. These promo funds expire in seven days after hitting your account, so make sure to use them within a week.

Bet On Celtics Odds With BetMGM Bonus Code Massachusetts ROTOBONUS

BetMGM Massachusetts has great betting options and odds for the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Whether you are looking to bet on the winner of the Celtics vs. 76ers Game 4 NBA Playoffs matchup or you want to wager on NBA prop bets, sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code Massachusetts ROTOBONUS, By signing up with the steps above, you can claim a first bet on the Celtics worth up to $1,000.

Bet on the Celtics to win, wager on the points total, or parlay the two bets together for increased odds. No matter how you choose to bet, the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will reimburse your initial wager amount, up to $1,000, if your bet loses.

You can also use this promo bet on the Celtics' futures odds. Do you think Boston can win it all? Bet on the Celtics' NBA championship odds today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.