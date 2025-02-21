BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Bet $10, Win $150 in Bonus Bets for Knicks-Cavs, NBA Odds

The NBA features a trio of great matchups Friday night, and you can use the BetMGM promo code ROTOBG150 to score $150 in bonus bets on one of these games. Collect a win on your initial wager of $10 or more on Knicks-Cavaliers, Pistons-Spurs or Timberwolves-Rockets and you'll be on your way.

New customers in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, VA, and WV can place a first-time wager of $10 or more, and if it wins, they'll receive $150 in bonus bets. Bettors in other states can take still use the $1,500 first-bet offer, one of the top sportsbook promos around.

Aside from the NBA, NHL is back in full swing this weekend. There's also college basketball, UFC and the NASCAR's second major race of the season in Atlanta on Sunday. Win a wager on any one of them on with one of the best sports betting apps, and you'll get $150 in bonus bets. Use those them on moneyline wagers, prop bets, parlays and more with the BetMGM promo code ROTOBG150.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS: Win $150 in Bonus Bets With New Offer

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If You Win 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Feb. 21, 2025

If you're in a state where BetMGM legally operating, and you're 21 years or older, you can sign up with BetMGM promo code ROTOBG150 by following the steps below:

Click the "BET NOW" below to start the process of signing up for a new account. You will be redirected to the BetMGM new-user registration page where you need to enter basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the process. Enter the BetMGM promo code ROTOBG150. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of at least $10 at BetMGM using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. After creating and funding your account, place your first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Bet $10, Win $150 Terms & Conditions

If you are a customer in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, VA, or WV, the BetMGM promo code ROTOBG150 allows you to place an initial bet or $10 or more, and if it wins, you will receive $150 as three $50 bonus bets at one of the most iconic online sportsbooks.

If you're located in all other states where BetMGM operates you can use the $1,500 first-bet welcome offer with the BetMGM promo code ROTOSPORTS. If your first bet doesn't win, you will get bonus bets equal to your first wager – up to $1,500, back. All bets of $49 or less will be refunded with a single bonus bet, while bets of $50 or more will be refunded as five separate bonus bets equal to the amount of the first wager.

Any bonus bets you receive from BetMGM must be used within 14 days and have a one-time playthrough feature, so you cannot withdraw the monetary value before wagering.

BetMGM Bonus Code - Bet College Basketball Odds, Parlays & More

You can look to collect $150 in bonus bets your first wager using one of the top college basketball betting promos. Get started with one of the two big games tonight featuring Marquette and Villanova and Michigan State and Michigan.

Saturday's college basketball slate includes No. 6 Tennessee at No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 8 Iowa State at No. 5 Houston, and No. 17 Kentucky at No. 4 Alabama. On Sunday, a pair of games between UConn at No. 10 St. John's and No. 13 Purdue at Indiana. You'll find plenty of wagering options on one of the top college basketball betting sites.

Get started today using the BetMGM promo code ROTOBG150 welcome offer to get $150 in bonus bets from a first-time winning wager of $10.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.