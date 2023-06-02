BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS - $1000 First Bet Offer Running Now

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals takes place tomorrow night, and it is shaping up to be an exciting series. The entire NHL Playoffs has been captivating. On Saturday night, the series begins in Sin City with the Florida Panthers taking on the Las Vegas Golden Knights. These two teams split the regular season series, with the home team winning both games. Will Saturday's game follow this same trend?

Before you place your NHL betting picks for tomorrow's game, sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. Doing so will give you access to one of the top online sportsbooks while also rewarding your with a terrific welcome offer. New users who sign up with the steps below will receive a $1,000 first bet offer to use on Stanley Cup odds.

Claim The $1000 Bonus With The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

The Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 1 matchup will be an exciting one to watch and bet on. Give yourself a boost on your NHL betting picks by signing up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, which rewards you with the $1,000 first bet bonus that is running now. Follow these steps to get started with one of the top betting apps.

Click the BetMGM sign-up link to be taken to the registration page.

Enter your identifying information, such as your name, email address, and physical address.

Type in the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim one of the best sportsbook promo codes.

Fund your new account with at least $20 to activate the $1,000 first bonus offer.

Redeem Your $1000 First Bet Offer From BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, you can redeem the $1K first bet offer at BetMGM by signing up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS using the steps above. Once you fund your account on one of the top sports betting sites with at least $20, the first bet bonus activates and is applied to your account.

If your first bet on the Stanley Cup Finals wins, congrats on cashing your very first bet on BetMGM! However, if your NHL bet loses, the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer activates, reimbursing your wager amount, up to $1,000, in the form of bonus bets.

Bonus bets from the sign-up offer are disbursed in five equal payments of one-fifth of your initial wager. These promo funds being offered by one of the top credit card betting sites expire within a week, so make sure to use them before they are gone.

Bet On The Stanley Cup Finals With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

There has been a lull in the NHL Playoffs since the last games, but the Stanley Cup Finals finally begin tomorrow night. We haven't seen the Florida Panthers since they swept the Carolina Hurricanes on May 24th. The Las Vegas Golden Knights took a bit longer to punch their tickets to the finals, though they have been off since May 27th as well.

Could we see these teams come out a bit slow due to the time off? This is something to keep in mind before placing your NHL betting picks on one of the PayPal betting sites. You also should sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS prior to placing your picks, since you will receive a $1,000 bonus bet to use on tomorrow's hockey game.

With the Golden Knights playing so well at home, achieving a 25-15-1 regular season home record, we believe this gives them the edge in Saturday's Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 matchup.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.