BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS - Grab $1000 First Bet Offer

We have made it to Friday, and that means a great weekend full of sports is ahead. Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in order to claim the $1,000 first bet offer for this weekend, which can help you to build up your bankroll on one of the best sports betting sites in a hurry.

One of the best things to watch this weekend will UFC 291, with a showdown between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje headlining the exciting fight card. There are many great fights on this card to watch and bet on, and BetMGM has UFC odds for all of them.

Create A New Account With The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

It's time for another great UFC PPV event. This time, its UFC 291 in Salt Lake City tomorrow night. Ahead of the fights, sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in order to receive a $1,000 first bet offer on one of the best sports betting apps, which can be used on any of the UFC betting odder.

In order to create your new account and redeem one of the best sportsbook promo codes for UFC 291, follow these steps.

Click our BetMGM signup link to be taken to the registration page.

Enter your identifying information, including your name, email address, and physical address, to create your new account.

Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Fund your new account with at least $10 to activate the $1,000 first bet offer.

Grab A $1000 First Bet Offer From The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

The steps above will help you to create your new account with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and grab a $1,000 first bet offer in the process. This promotion is activated once you sign up with the bonus code and deposit at least $10 using top options like PayPal and credit cards.

After your deposit, place your first wager on BetMGM. If your bet wins, congrats on making some money! However, if your first bet loses, you will be reimbursed your initial wager amount, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. The bonus bets will then be dispersed in five equal payments to your account. Make sure to use the bonus bets before they expire in a week.

Bet On UFC 291 Odds With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Tomorrow's UFC 291 fight card is an exciting one. Before you tune in to watch, sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to bet on the UFC fights this weekend. The welcome offer gives you a $1,000 first bet offer, which reimburses your initial wager in the form of bonus bets if it loses.

The main event fight of Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje for the BMF Title has all the makings of a Fight of the Year candidate. Both Poirier and Gaethje aren't afraid to stand at the center of the octagon and swing, and it is likely to happen at some point during the fight. Despite this, betting the over on the rounds over/under looks to be the valuable bet. It has been over five years since either fighter has lost by knockout.

There are many other fighters that you will recognize on the UFC 291 card as well, so there are many fun UFC betting opportunities to use your first bet promo from the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.