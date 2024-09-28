BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Grab Insane $1500 Promo for Saturday NCAAF & NFL Week 4

New customers can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to qualify for a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer on BetMGM. Place a qualifying cash wager of at least $10, up to $1,500, and if it settles as a loss, get matching bonus bets returned.

Claim one of the best sportsbook promos in the country ahead of a jam-packed weekend of college football and NFL matchups, placing up to a $1,500 first bet and receiving matching bonus bets if it loses. Wager on over 50.5 total points between the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals, or, bet on No. 15 Louisville at +6.5 on the road against No. 16 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Download one of the best sports betting apps available on your iOS or Android mobile device and place a qualifying first bet of $10, up to $1,500, on any available sports betting market and bet type, seizing matching bonus bets if it settles as a loss on BetMGM.

Tap or click on the "BET NOW" button on this page to sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to claim this $1,500 first-bet welcome offer on BetMGM today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up Now & Claim a $1,500 First-Bet Offer

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Sept. 28, 2024

Register with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS using our step-by-step guide below to successfully sign up on BetMGM to claim this lucrative $1,500 first-bet welcome bonus on one of the nation's best sports betting sites.

Tap or click on any of the "BET NOW" sign-up links on this page to go to the new customer sign-up portal on BetMGM. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, plus your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN into the required fields on the BetMGM sign-up portal. Type ROTOBONUS into the BetMGM bonus code field to unlock the $1,500 first-bet welcome offer. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 with any preferred banking method supported on one of the best PayPal betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,500, after signing up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, and if it loses, receive matching bonus bet credits to wager.

Bet on Week 5 College Football Odds with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

College football fans can bet on Week 5 college football odds with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS with a few marquee matchups on tap during Saturday's slate.

No. 2 Georgia travels to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on No. 4 Alabama in primetime on Saturday night. Place a qualifying cash wager or bonus bet on Alabama's moneyline odds as home underdogs, or, head to the Big Ten and wager under 47.5 total points between No. 19 Illinois and No. 9 Penn State to leverage one of the best college football betting promos available.

Click or tap on any "BET NOW" button on this page to sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and claim this lucrative $1,500 first-bet welcome offer available to new customers on BetMGM today.

BetMGM Bonus Code Terms & Conditions

Individuals who sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS must adhere to a few terms and conditions to claim the $1,500 first-bet welcome offer available on BetMGM.

Must be a first-time BetMGM Sportsbook customer who is physically present in a state with legal sports betting and at least 21 years old to wager on one of the top sportsbooks that accept credit cards.

Place a qualifying cash wager, anywhere from $10, up to $1,500, and if it loses, receive matching bonus bet credits in your BetMGM account. A losing first bet of less than $50 returns a single bonus bet to wager, while a losing first bet of $50 or more yields five matching bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of the total stake placed on the qualifying cash wager. By maximizing this welcome bonus, a $1,500 losing first bet returns five $300 bonus bets to wager.

Bonus bets contain a seven-day expiration date on BetMGM and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers. Bonus bets cannot be divided or combined into smaller or bigger denominations on BetMGM and do not get returned when staked on a winning wager.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.