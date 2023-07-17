BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS - Land $1000 Welcome Offer

It is a travel day for a third of the MLB, but we still have 10 games on today's baseball slate. You can bet on these games with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to land a $1,000 welcome offer to use on MLB odds today.

When it comes to betting on tonight's games, there are numerous options available, but one popular choice is placing bets on MLB player props. You can use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to bet on your favorite player to hit a home run, predict the over on a pitcher's strikeouts total, and much more on one of the top sports betting sites.

As long as you are at least 21 years old, a new BetMGM customer, and physically located in a state where the sportsbook is legal to operate, you can activate one of the top sportsbook promo codes to use on MLB betting today. Use the link above to get started now.

Claim BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Land $1,000 Welcome Offer

New users can land a $1,000 first bet welcome offer now by signing up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

To begin the sign-up process on one of the best sports betting apps, click through the direct sign-up link below. This redirects you to the new account creation page on BetMGM, where you must provide your personal information to register for a new account. This information includes your name, address, email, and phone number. The betting app also directs you to input the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB to verify the new account to bet today.

The next step prompts you to enter the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in the applicable field. Then once the new account is created and verified, make a qualifying initial deposit of at least $10 to activate the bonus code so that you can use the $1,000 first bet offer now.

Activate BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Land $1,000 Welcome Offer

When you activate the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, new bettors can land a $1,000 welcome offer to use on one of the top credit card betting sites.

The first bet that you make on the new account triggers the welcome offer. If it wins, terrific. Simply collect the payout and proceed to your next wager on BetMGM. But if the first bet loses, the bonus code kicks in and gives you the full stake of the losing first bet back in bonus bets for up to $1,000.

You should expect to receive the bonus within 24 hours of the settlement of the losing first bet. But these bonus bets do not last long. Be sure to use them within seven days before they expire.

Furthermore, the distribution of the bonus will come in two different ways, depending on the value of the losing first bet's stake. If the losing first bet is less than $50, then you get one bonus bet equal to that amount. But if the losing first bet exceeds $50, then you get five bonus bets equal to one-fifth of the value of the losing first bet's stake each.

For example, if the value of your losing first bet is $500, then you get five bonus bets worth $100 each to use on one of the best PayPal betting sites.

Land A $1,000 Welcome Offer With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Tonight's MLB betting slate features 10 exciting games that you can bet on with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to land a $1,000 welcome offer now.

One of the best parts about this welcome offer is its ultimate flexibility when it comes to using the first bet offer. Whether you want to bet on MLB moneylines, player props, or parlays, the bonus code covers the full stake of your first bet if it loses for up to $1,000.

Once you are done using the first bet welcome offer, don't forget to visit the BetMGM promotions page so you don't miss out on any ongoing bonus or promo that existing bettors take advantage of daily.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.