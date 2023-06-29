BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS – Start With A $1000 First Bet

It's a great time to get started with a new account using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a lucrative $1,000 first bet welcome offer on one of the top sports betting sites in the marketplace. By using one of the best sportsbook promo codes, you'll be able to get a second chance if your first bet doesn't win.

On this Thursday, there are 12 MLB games on the diamond – with half of them starting during the daytime – and some intriguing golf worth paying attention to. Not only is the Rocket Mortgage Classic starting up, but we'll also see The Match – a two-on-two event between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors vs. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

In this article, we'll show you how to sign up for a new account using the BetMGM Promo Code ROTOBONUS and how to use the $1,000 first bet welcome offer on one of the top sports betting apps.

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

You are eligible for the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS if you are at least 21 years old and are located in a state where BetMGM is legally operating. If that's the case, you can get started by clicking on the "BET NOW" button located below. This will take you to the BetMGM new user registration sign up page where you will be asked to provide your name, email address, physical address, and phone number.

Once you complete the registration process, you will need to make a minimum qualifying deposit of $10. Although, you can take full advantage of the offer by making your first deposit up to $1,000 before placing your first bet on one of the top credit card betting sites.

Claim A $1000 First Bet Using The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

By signing up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you'll activate the $1,000 first bet welcome offer that gives you a second chance if your initial try doesn't go as planned. If you win that first bet, you'll keep the earnings like you would on any regular bet. However, if you lose that first bet, you'll get bonus bets back in the amount you initially wagered.

If you wager less than $50 on your first bet and lose, you'll get one bonus bet back. But if you wager $50+ and lose, you'll get the bonus bets back in separate parts of the amount you wagered. For instance, if you wagered $500 on your first bet and lost, you would get five $100 bonus bets back on one of the best PayPal betting sites.

Get A $1000 First Bet Welcome Offer With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Now that you're all signed up and verified, it's time to put that BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS first bet welcome offer into play. As we mentioned, there are some intriguing golf events today and the MLB action is plentiful all throughout the day. Use this welcome offer to bet on PGA betting, as well as MLB odds and MLB player props, today.

Whichever direction you decide to go with your first bet, just remember to use the BetMGM Bonus Code to get that favorable $1,000 first bet welcome. Click on the "BET NOW" button below to get started right away.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.