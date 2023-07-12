BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS - Sign Up For Bonus Bet Offer Now

Wednesday marks the start of the quarter-final action at Wimbledon, and you have the chance to elevate the excitement of Grand Slam tennis by taking advantage of a $1,000 first bet offer at BetMGM. Use the link above to sign up today using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to secure a bonus bet offer at one of the best sports betting sites.

The latest welcome bonus from BetMGM gives new customers a first bet offer for up to $1,000 to use on Wimbledon odds today. As long as you are at least 21 years old, a new BetMGM user and physically located in a state where one of the top sports betting apps is legal to operate, you can sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and use the $1,000 bonus bet offer to bet on tennis odds today.

Register With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Sign Up For Bonus Bet Offer Now

When new users register with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to sign up for a bonus bet offer now, they can use the $1,000 first bet on Wimbledon odds on one of the top PayPal betting sites.

By clicking on the "BET NOW" link below, you will be directed to the new user sign-up page of BetMGM. There, you will need to provide some basic information such as your name, physical address, email, and phone number. Additionally, you will be asked to provide your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security Number for new account verification purposes.

The next step prompts you to enter the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in the applicable field. Then once the new account is created and verified, make a first deposit of at least $10 to activate one of the best sportsbook promo codes so that you can use the $1,000 first bet offer to bet on Wimbledon odds now.

Use The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Sign Up For Bonus Bet Offer Now

It is easy to use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to sign up for a bonus bet offer now worth up to $1,000 that you can use to bet on tennis, or any other open sports betting market offered on BetMGM.

The first bet of at least $10 that you make on your new account qualifies for the first bet offer. If it wins, great. Simply collect the payout and move on to your next wager on one of the top credit card betting sites. But if the first bet loses, the welcome offer kicks in and gives you the full stake of the losing first bet back in bonus bets worth up to $1,000.

Expect to get the bonus within 24 hours of the settlement of your losing first bet. But keep in mind that you have seven days to use the bonus before it expires. Furthermore, how you get the bonus is determined by the value of your losing first bet.

If your losing first bet is less than $50, then you get one bonus bet equal to that value. But if the losing first bet exceeds $50, then you get five bonus bets equal to one-fifth of the value of your losing first bet each. For example, if the stake of your first bet is $1,000, you will receive five bonus bets, each valued at $200.

Sign Up For Bonus Bet Offer Now With The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Wednesday presents an ideal opportunity to engage in Wimbledon betting, as the semi-final berths are up for grabs. Take advantage of this moment by wagering on Wimbledon odds, props, and futures. Sign up using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and receive a $1,000 first bet bonus, giving you an added advantage as you delve into the thrilling world of Wimbledon betting.

When you are through using the first bet offer, be sure to visit the BetMGM promotions page to keep up to date with the latest ongoing bonuses and promos that existing users take advantage of daily.

Use the link below to sign up for a bonus bet offer now for up to $1,000 with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS so you can bet on Wimbledon odds today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.