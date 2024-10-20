BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOWIRE250: New Bet $10, Get $250 Promo NFL Week 7 Odds

The Philadelphia Eagles hope to close the gap on the top of the NFC East odds with a second straight victory when they visit the New York Giants on Sunday in NFL Week 7 betting action at MetLife Stadium, and sports bettors in select states including Pennsylvania and New Jersey can add to the excitement of making NFL picks with $100 in bonus bets and a $150 casino bonus by signing up using BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIRE250.

This limited-time welcome offer has quickly become one of the industry's most popular sportsbook promos. New customers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and West Virigina signing up using BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIRE250 will be automatically rewarded with a lucrative $250 bonus when they make a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market including the NFL odds and NFL payer props.

For new users in Arizona, Colorado, Washington D.C., Massachusetts, Maryland, and North Carolina, BetMGM provides an alternative offer. By registering with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIREBG200 and placing a $10 first bet, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets. This offer is exclusive to these states and isn't available for all legal BetMGM Sportsbook states.

If you are not located in these select states, you can still secure a $1,500 first-bet promo by signing up with code ROTOBONUS.

You can use your $100 in bonus bets to make more wagers on the NFL odds as the Detroit Lions visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, while the lucrative $150 casino bonus can be used to wager on the wide variety of games offered by BetMGM Casino.

Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up today and grab this limited-time $250 bonus from one of industry's top sports betting apps.

Claim $250 Bonus With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOWIRE250

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOWIRE250 💵 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer Bet $10, Get $250 in Bonuses (MI, NJ, PA & WV only) 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Oct. 20, 2024

This BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIRE250 is exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia.

To get started, follow these simple steps.

Click the "BET NOW" button to open a new account on BetMGM's sign-up page. Fill out the sign-up form, and provide requested documentation that verifies your identity. Type ROTOWIRE250 in the promo code field on the sign-up form. Upon approval, use popular payment methods like a credit card, PayPal or Venmo to make a first deposit of at least $10 on the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

BetMGM Bonus Code for Sunday, October 21

Sports bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a limited time BetMGM welcome offer that earns you $100 in bonus bets and a $150 BetMGM casino bonus by clicking the "BET NOW" button.

You will be redirected to a secure registration site, where you can open a new account using BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIRE250. Upon approval, you can claim $100 in bonus bets and a $150 casino bonus by placing a qualifying first bet of $10 on any sports betting market including NFL point spreads and futures.

Regardless of the outcome of your first bet, you will automatically receive a $250 bonus once your qualifying first bet is settled.

Bet on NFL Week 7 Odds, Lines & Props with BetMGM Sportsbook

An old AFC rivalry will be rekindled on this week's edition of Sunday Night Football as the New York Jets visit the red-hot Pittsburgh Steelers, and you can be ready with $100 in bonus bets plus an exclusive $150 BetMGM Casino bonus by signing up today using BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIRE250.

🏈 MATCHUP ⌚️ TIME 🖥️ TV 🔥 ODDS (ESPN BET) New England @ Jacksonville 9:30 AM ET NFL Network Line: JAX -5.5 O/U: 42.5 Seattle @ Atlanta 1:00 PM ET FOX Line: ATL -2.5 O/U: 51.5 Tennessee @ Buffalo 1:00 PM ET CBS Line: BUF -9 O/U: 41.5 Cincinnati @ Cleveland 1:00 PM ET CBS Line: CIN -6.5 O/U: 41.5 Houston @ Green Bay 1:00 PM ET CBS Line: GB -2.5 O/U: 47.5 Miami @ Indianapolis 1:00 PM ET FOX Line: IND -3 O/U: 43.5 Detroit @ Minnesota 1:00 PM ET FOX Line: MIN -2.5 O/U: 49.5 Philadelphia @ New York 1:00 PM ET FOX Line: PHI -3 O/U: 42.5 Las Vegas @ Los Angeles 4:05 PM ET CBS Line: LAR -7 O/U: 43.5 Carolina @ Washington 4:05 PM ET CBS Line: WSH -7.5 O/U: 51.5 Kansas City @ San Francisco 4:05 PM ET FOX Line: SF -1.5 O/U: 46.5 New York @ Pittsburgh 8:20 PM ET NBC Peacock Line: NYJ -2.5 O/U: 38.5

If you are a sports bettor looking in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia looking to make your NFL picks at one of the industry's best credit card betting sites, click the "BET NOW" button and take advantage of a $250 welcome bonus from the King of Sportsbooks.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.