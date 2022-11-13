Week 10 in the NFL season is here, and games are as unpredictable as ever. The parity in the NFL this season has made for exciting games, but correctly picking games has been a bit tougher. BetMGM has realized this, which is why they are offering their exciting welcome promotion with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in Colorado to make it easier to win this weekend.

New users who sign up with the BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS today are given a risk-free bet on NFL Sunday worth up to $1,000, making this one of the best sports betting promos available. Keep reading to find out how to sign up and claim your risk-free bet for NFL betting this weekend.

BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Offer For NFL Sunday

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates, you can sign up with the BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim a $1,000 risk-free bet for NFL Sunday. Follow these steps to sign up with one of the best sports betting sites and claim your welcome offer today.

Click our BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS link to head over to the BetMGM registration page. Once you are there, you will be asked to provide some personal information, such as your name, email, and physical address. Insert the BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field and deposit at least $20 to activate the promo.

If you're in Ohio or Maryland, your time for online sports betting is coming soon. Now is the perfect time to sign up to take advantage of the generous pre-live welcome offers with the Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo Code and the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code.

Claim Your BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Risk-Free Bet On NFL Sunday

Claim your $1,000 risk-free bet on NFL Sunday by signing up with the BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS using the steps shared above. Deposit at least $20 into your new account to activate the promotion, making your first bet on NFL Sunday eligible for the $1,000 risk-free bet offer.

If your first bet on NFL Sunday wins, congrats on cashing your first ticket on BetMGM. However, if your NFL bet loses, the BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer activates to reimburse you for the amount of your first wager, up to $1,000, in the form of free bets.

BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS free bets will be credited to your account in five payments, with each valued at one-fifth of your first bet amount. Free bets expire in a week, so make sure to use them before they disappear.

Place Your Risk-Free Bet On NFL Sunday With BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Week 10 of the NFL season is shaping up to be an interesting one. Not only will the NFL play its first ever game in Germany, but Jeff Saturday has gone from high school coach to Indianapolis Colts head coach. It doesn't get much crazier than that. The BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS welcome offer is designed to make betting a bit easier this weekend, giving you a risk-free bet on NFL Sunday.

Speaking of Jeff Saturday's Indianapolis Colts, they get to face off against a struggling Las Vegas Raiders team on Sunday. The public perception around the head coaching change has the Colts at six-point underdogs. However, with Jonathan Taylor back at practice and the defense looking decent, the Colts are live dogs this weekend and make for one of the more interesting NFL Week 10 picks.

When you sign up with the BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you are given a $1,000 risk-free bet on NFL Sunday. With many exciting games on the schedule, you have great choices for your risk-free bet this weekend.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.