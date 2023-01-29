BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: $1000 To Claim Now

If you are new to Illinois sports betting and are looking to sign up for a new sports betting app, then BetMGM Illinois should be at the top of your list. With an easy-to-use platform that includes features like early cash outs, live betting, and one-game parlays, BetMGM Illinois checks off all the necessary boxes for both new and veteran bettors alike.

In addition to all of those terrific features, new users will also get a generous welcome offer when they sign up now with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in Illinois. This offer will give you a first bet offer worth up to $1,000 on one of the best Illinois betting apps. How it works is if your first bet loses, BetMGM Illinois will cover its stake in bonus bets, up to $1,000, making this one of the best sportsbook promo codes.

Sign Up With The BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For $1000 Claim Now

Before you can sign up with the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get your $1,000 first bet offer now, you must first qualify for it.

As long as you are at least 21 years old, a new BetMGM Illinois user, and physically located in Illinois or in another state where the betting app is licensed to operate, you can get your hands on this welcome offer from one of the top sports betting sites available today.

To start the process, click through the direct sign-up link on this page, which will redirect you to the sportsbook's new user registration portal. Upon signing up, enter your name, physical address, phone number, and email while also inputting the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB for new account verification purposes.

The next step will prompt you to enter the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code, which is ROTOBONUS, in the applicable field. Once your new account is created, verified and ready to bet, make your qualifying initial deposit of at least $10 to activate the bonus code so you can instantly use your $1,000 first bet offer now.

How Do I Use The BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For $1,000 To Claim Now

Using the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is easy. The first bet of at least $10 that you make on your new account will trigger the bonus code. If your first bet wins, great! Simply collect your payout and move on to your next wager.

But if your initial wager settles as a loss, the welcome offer will kick in and you will get the full stake of your losing first bet reimbursed to your account in bonus bets, up to $1,000.

Bonus bets will be added to your account within 24 hours of the settlement of your losing first bet. But keep in mind that your bonus bets will expire in seven days if you do not use them.

When it comes to the distribution of your bonus bets, that will be decided by the amount of your losing first bet's stake. If your losing first bet is less than $50, you will get one bonus bet equal to that amount. But if your losing first bet is greater than $50, then you will get five bonus bets worth 20 percent of the stake of your losing first bet each.

There Is $1,000 To Claim Now With The BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

You can claim a $1,000 bonus offer today when you sign up with the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. This first bet offer can be used any way you like with no restrictions on odds or bet type.

NFL player props, Super Bowl odds, and NBA betting parlays are all fair game, thanks to this generous bonus code.

Once you are through using your welcome bonus, be sure to visit the BetMGM Illinois promotions page where you will find ongoing bonuses and promotions that existing users take advantage of every day. The bonus offers never stop when you bet at BetMGM Illinois.





This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.