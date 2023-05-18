BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Boston Bettors Get $1K Bet

It's an exciting time in Beantown, with the Boston Celtics facing the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. These were the last two teams remaining in the East last season, and this is their third meeting in the last four Eastern Conference Finals – the Celtics and Heat will be back on the court tomorrow night at TD Garden for Game 2.

You can get in on the action by signing up with the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to place your first bet this Thursday night. New users that use this bonus code get a $1,000 first bet offer to use on any sports they'd like by using one of the best Massachusetts betting promos.

Sign Up For A New Account With The BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

If you are at least 21 years old and located in the state of Massachusetts, you can create a new account using the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS below and claim an exciting welcome bonus from one of the top Massachusetts sportsbooks.

Follow these steps to get started:

Click on the BetMGM Massachusetts link, which will take you to the new user registration page for one of the best sports betting sites.

Enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. In addition, you will need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN for identification purposes.

Enter the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Deposit at least $20 into your new account to active your $1,000 first bet offer today.

Redeem Your $1K Offer With BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

By following these steps above, you can sign up for an account with BetMGM Massachusetts and get started on one of the best Massachusetts betting apps. Once you make an initial deposit of $20 and enter the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you will receive the $1,000 first bet offer.

If your first bet on BetMGM is a winner, you'll keep the earnings and all the glory that comes along with it. If your first bet on BetMGM loses, you'll get it back – up to $1,000 – in the form of bonus bets.

When you get your bonus bets back on one of the top PayPal betting sites, they will come in five different allocations. Don't forget to use bonus bets quickly because they do expire in seven days.

Bet Up To $1K On Boston Sports With The BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

The Boston Red Sox have a rare off day, but if you can't wait until tomorrow night's Celtics-Heat Game 2, there are six games on the MLB betting slate, NBA odds and NHL odds for playoff matchups, and the PGA Championship starts today.

Whatever sport you choose to place your first wager on, make sure you use the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS on one of the top credit card betting sites before doing so. Using the steps above, you will be able to use your $1,000 first bet offer on any game you'd like.

On a welcome offer like this, you can take a bigger chance than you originally would have. If you lose that first bet, you know that you'll get it back in the form of bonus bets.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.