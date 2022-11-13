BetMGM NY Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Saquon Barkley Player Props in Week 10

The New York Giants will face off against the Houston Texans in NFL Week 10, which means Saquon Barkley gets an outstanding matchup against one of the NFL's worst run defenses, which bodes well for his player prop Overs in Week 10.

When you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in New York, you'll have access to various betting markets, including Saquon Barkley player props in Week 10.

To get in on the action using BetMGM NY Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you must be at least 21 years old, a new BetMGM NY user, and physically located in New York or in another state where the sportsbook is legal to operate.

Sign Up With The BetMGM NY Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For Saquon Barkley Player Props In Week 10

When you sign up with the BetMGM NY Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you will not only gain access to one of the best New York betting sites to bet on Saquon Barkley player props in Week 10.

To begin the sign-up process, click through the direct registration link on this page. Doing so will reroute you to the BetMGM new user registration portal where you will be asked to enter some basic information.

This information will include your name, physical address, email, and phone number while also inputting the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB so your new account can be verified. The next step is to enter the BetMGM NY Bonus Code, which is ROTOBONUS, in the appropriate field.

Bet On Saquon Barkley Player Props In Week 10 With The BetMGM NY Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

When you use the BetMGM NY Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you can bet on any open sports betting market offered at BetMGM with no restrictions on odds or bet type, including Saquon Barkley player props in Week 10.

The best bet that you can make with the BetMGM NY Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is on the Over of Barkley's rushing yards prop which is set at 93.5 (-115).

The Texans are allowing a league-high 1,235 yards to enemy running backs, with four different backs going over that 93.5 yards total. Miles Sanders finished with exactly 93 yards last week.

Bet on Saquon Barkley player props in Week 10 after signing up using BetMGM NY Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in New York.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.