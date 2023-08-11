BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Land $1K Offer For Browns Picks

Fans of the Cleveland Browns have endured a lot. However, there is optimism surrounding this team for 2023 despite playing in one of the toughest divisions in football. While Cleveland did take the field in the NFL Hall of Fame game last week, the first real look at this roster comes tonight in their first official preseason game against the Washington Commanders. Sign up with the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to land $1k offer for Browns picks on one of the best Ohio sportsbooks.

New users in Ohio who sign up with the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code will receive the $1,000 first bet offer. Keep reading for sign-up steps, then we will show you how to claim and activate one of the best Ohio sports betting promos.

Use BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Land $1K Offer For Browns Picks

The second game of the preseason for the Cleveland Browns takes place tonight. In order to bet on their Week 1 NFL Preseason odds, get signed up with the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. The welcome offer from the bonus code is a $1,000 first bet bonus that reimburses a losing first bet, up to $1,000.

Follow these steps to get started on one of the best Ohio betting apps.

Click our BetMGM sign-up link.

Use your identifying information to create a new account.

Enter the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field.

Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 using top options ike PayPal and credit cards.

Land A $1K Offer For Browns Picks With The BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

BetMGM OH has many odds and lines posted for the Cleveland Browns this season. Get signed up with the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS steps above in order to receive the $1k first bet insurance offer, which can be used to bet on the Browns NFL odds tonight.

By losing your first bet on BetMGM Ohio tonight, you will be reimbursed your initial wager amount, up to $1k, in the form of bonus bets. If you win your first bet, you keep your winnings but don't receive any other bonus bets.

The BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS promo funds will be dispersed in five equal payments. Make sure to use these bonus bets up before they expire in a week.

Use The BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Offer On Browns Picks

Tonight, the Cleveland Browns face off against the Washington Commanders in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason. If you are looking to make some Browns picks ahead of tonight's game, make sure to sign up with the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS quickly. The bonus code offer is a $1,000 first bet insurance, meaning a losing pick on your first bet will be refunded in bonus bets.

With this being the second time the Browns have taken the field for a game in Ohio this preseason, they look to be the obvious pick to win the game. They are the -155 favorites to defeat Washington, so the sportsbooks are thinking the same thing.

You could also make some Browns picks on NFL futures odds with the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS promotion. Cleveland is +400 to win the AFC North, which could be a sneaky bet. The Browns' win total is currently set at 9.5 wins, which suggest they will be a solid team this year. You could bet over or under this win total, or you could also bet on Cleveland to make the NFL Playoffs. If you want to go all in, you could bet on the Browns Super Bowl odds, set at +3500. BetMGM Ohio has all of these NFL odds and lines.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.