BetMGM Promo Code ROTOSPORTS: Score $1500 First-Bet Bonus for Saturday NBA Slate

A nine-game NBA slate tonight offers nine options to claim the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in first-bet protection. Wager confidently, with the 76ers at the Nets, the Suns at the Pacers and the Knicks and Bulls among the more attractive betting options on the hard court tonight.

But there are no hard choices on how your first bet will go because with the BetMGM bonus code if a qualifying first bet comes back as a loss, you'll receive bonus bets back equal to the amount of your first bet. Bets from $10 to $49 are deposited as a single bonus bet while bets between $50 and $1,500 are returned in five evenly divided bonus bets.

Think of the offer like a halftime promotion where you take a half-court shot, except in this case if you air ball your first chance, you get a second opportunity. Find out why this $1,500 first-bet protection offer is one of the most popular sportsbook promo codes you will find. New customers just need to open a new account and use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS when you sign up.

BetMGM Promo Code ROTOSPORTS: Sign Up Today To Get $1500 in Bonus Bets

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo $1,500 First-Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Jan. 4, 2024

Register a new account and activate the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS in just a few steps with the directions below.

Click one of the BET NOW buttons on this page to launch the BetMGM welcome page. Select your state, enter your email address and set up a secure password. Answer a few basic personal questions and make sure the exclusive BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS is entered in the bonus code box. Verify you are located in one of the states where BetMGM operates and are at least 21 years old. Make a minimum $10 cash deposit using any of the banking methods BetMGM accepts.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS $1500 First-Bet Offer Details

The final step is to place your first bet, which you can do from the official BetMGM app once you download one of the top-ranked sports betting apps to your mobile device. Log in, find your sport of choice and place a qualifying first bet. Should that bet settle as a loss, the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS has you covered with a matching bonus bet, up to $1,500.

We'll give an example of how this works by looking at the men's welterweight bout between Chris Curtis and Roman Kopylov for UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on January 11. Curtis is a +200 underdog on the moneyline to win, so a $100 bet on Curtis nets winnings of $200 if he wins the fight. But if Kopylov wins the fight, you receive five $20 bonus bets back.

You have no odds restrictions when placing bonus bets, so use them on any wager of your choice. BetMGM has only a 1x playthrough, so you'll be able to withdraw any winnings without having to use all your bonus bets first. Bonus bets will expire seven days after being placed in your account if unused.

Bet on NBA, UFC & More With BetMGM Promo Code ROTOSPORTS

Tap into BetMGM and you'll quickly see why they are one of the top online sportsbooks. Find the link to live betting and see in-game odds, discover pre-built parlays or explore the many prop bets on nearly any sport out there. And remember that however you want to place your qualifying first bet, the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS offer has you covered if it's a loss by returning you a bonus bet equal to your first bet, up to a maximum of $1,500.

Select any of today's NBA games, including Denver at San Antonio, Memphis at Golden State or Atlanta at the Clippers. Or UFC Fight Night, with the women's strawweight bout between No. 6 ranked MacKenzie Dern (+185) and No. 19 Amanda Ribas (-225) at the top of the main card.

In the octagon or on the hardcourt, or anywhere else, the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS has you covered. If your first bet comes back as a loss, you'll get a matching bonus bet back up to a maximum of $1,500.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.