BetMGM Promo Code ROTOSPORTS | Snag $1500 First-Bet Offer for Suns-76ers Odds & More

The NBA takes center stage in the first full week of 2025, and today features a nine-game slate. Bet on any of them when you sign up as a new customer with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and get an exclusive $1,500 welcome offer.

The BetMGM bonus code is one of the leading sportsbook promos in the market. It gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets, providing first-bet protection after your initial wager settles as a loss.

Start the night with the Suns-76ers at 7 PM ET. Both teams feature a variety of stars, making for an exciting matchup. Use your first bet to wager on the spread to kick off your week. Click the "BET NOW" to sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and start your sports betting journey today with a $1,500 offer on one of the best sports betting sites.

BetMGM Promo Code ROTOSPORTS: Sign Up And Get $1500 in Bonus Bets

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo $1,500 First-Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Jan. 6, 2024

BetMGM has one of the top sports betting apps and is available on all iOS and Android devices and features the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. Here's how to sign up:

Click the "BET NOW" button to open the registration portal. Fill out the requested information and have your driver's license and SSN ready to verify your identity. In the appropriate field, type in ROTOSPORTS. Use a simple payment method like credit card, PayPal, or online banking to make a deposit. Deposits must be at least $10. Place a wager of $10 or more.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS $1500 First-Bet Offer Details

Individuals must be at least 21 years of age, physically located in a state with legal sports betting and a new customer when signing up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS.

After placing an opening wager with one of the most well-known NBA betting sites, just wait for it to settle. If it loses, you will get a matching amount back in the form of bonus bets. The bonus bets will be reimbursed as five bet credits of equal value.

Bonus bets are prohibited from being broken down into smaller denominations, will not be returned for cash, and cannot be applied to odds boosts. They will expire within seven days of being delivered to your online sportsbook account with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS Great For NBA, NHL Wagering

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS opens up a world of betting opportunities for NBA odds today.

With up to $1,500 in bonus bets, wager on Pacers-Nets, Magic-Knicks, Clippers-Timberwolves, and more. Sports bettors can wager on typical betting lines or NBA player props for Clippers' Ivica Zubac, who is among the Top 5 for rebounds per game. If you're more of a hockey fan, you can also check out four NHL games scheduled for Monday night.

There's no better time to start! Begin the New Year with one of the greatest NBA betting promos and sign up today with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS for $1,500 in bonuses.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.