BetMGM Promo Code ROTOSPORTS: Get a $1500 Sign Up Bonus for College Football Playoffs

College Football Playoff action shifts into high gear on Saturday with three games, capped by a primetime clash between the Tennessee Volunteers and Ohio State Buckeyes and you can set yourself up for success on your CFP picks with a $1,500 welcome bonus by signing up today using BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS.

Introduced just in time for the holiday sports betting season, this exclusive offer for new customers lets you claim bonus bets valued at up to $1,500 if your first bet on BetMGM doesn't win.

The $1,500 in bonus bets now available from the King of Sportsbooks can give you a chance to make more winning wagers on the college football playoff odds as the 12-team College Football Playoff kicks off.

Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up today, and enjoy all the benefits of a $1,500 BetMGM bonus code from one of the world's most popular sports betting apps.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS Unlocks $1,500 Sign Up Bonus

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo $1,500 First-Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Dec. 21, 2024

The latest BetMGM bonus code offer is exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are physically located in a US state where BetMGM is licensed.

To get started, follow these simple steps.

Click the "BET NOW" button to open a new account on BetMGM's sign-up page. Fill out the sign-up form, and provide requested documentation that verifies your identity. Type BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS in the promo code field on the sign-up form. Upon approval, use popular payment methods like a credit card, PayPal or Venmo to make a first deposit of at least $10 on the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

Unlock up to $1,500 in Bonuses with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS

If you are a new customer opening an account with BetMGM for the first time, you can get your sports betting experience off to an exciting start with a welcome bonus valued at up to $1,500. Just click the "BET NOW" button to sign up today using BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS.

Once your new account is verified and you have made a first deposit using the BetMGM Sportsbook app, just a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market offered by BetMGM including college football point spreads and props.

If your first bet doesn't win, you will be rewarded with bonus bets equal in value to the stake of your first bet. Bonus bets earned are added to your account once your qualifying first bet is settled, giving you another chance to make more CFP picks or wagers on the NFL odds.

Don't miss this easy chance to claim a $1,500 BetMGM promo -- one of the best sportsbook promos in the United States.

BetMGM Promo Code ROTOSPORTS Unlocks $1,500 Bonus for NFL Odds & College Football Playoffs

NFL action also returns to the Saturday schedule this weekend with two NFL Week 16 matchups including an afternoon clash between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, and you can give yourself more chances to make winning NFL picks with $1,500 in bonus bets by signing up today using BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS.

Click the "BET NOW" button and celebrate the holidays with a $1,500 bonus from one of the industry's most respected credit card betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.