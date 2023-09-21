BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOFB200: Claim $200 Instantly For TNF

It's time to turn on the bright lights for Thursday Night Football, so sign up for a new account using the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOFB200 to claim $200 instantly for TNF. By using one of the most lucrative sportsbook promo codes on one of the top sports betting apps, you can claim $200 in bonus bets instantly for tonight's game between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

In this matchup, the 49ers come into the game as 10.5-point favorites and the total points at 45. These two teams haven't met in a while, with the last meeting taking place back in September 2020 as San Francisco routed New York by the score of 36-9. The 49ers have been regarded by some people as the top team in the NFL early on, while the Giants needed a miraculous comeback on Sunday to get their first win.

Sign Up With BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOFB200 To Claim $200 Instantly For TNF

To get started on one of the top sports betting sites, click on the "BET NOW" button listed below. This will take you to the BetMGM new user registration page where you'll need to provide some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so be sure to enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN in order to do so.

At this point, you'll need to enter the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOFB200 into the required field. Once your account and created and verified, you can make your first deposit on one of the top PayPal betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at BetMGM is $10, but you can deposit as much as you'd. Although, it only costs $10 to get this welcome offer started.

Use The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOFB200 To Claim $200 Instantly For TNF

When you use the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOFB200, you can claim $200 in bonus bets instantly for Thursday Night Football between the Giants and 49ers. Just make a $10 bet on any of the betting markets offered on one of the top credit card betting sites, and the bonus bets are all yours.

Upon receiving your bonus bets, they will arrive in your account in the form of four separate $50 bonus bets. Make sure you use those bonus bets within seven days or they will expire.

Claim $200 Instantly For TNF With BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOFB200

Get started tonight and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly for Thursday Night Football with the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOFB200. All it takes is placing a first bet of at least $10, and then the bonus bets will head your way.

Tonight's matchup between the Giants and 49ers figures to be an interesting one, as Big Blue will be playing their second game on the West Coast in five days. Will the 49ers come out in full force on the short week, and will the Giants even stand a chance in this game? No matter which way you think this game will go, you can bet on the NFL odds of this game, including NFL player props. Tune in tonight to find out and see who wins.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.