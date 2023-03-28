Betsafe Colorado Odds Boost - Get 20-To-1 Boost For Avs And Nuggets To Win The West

Colorado's NBA and NHL teams are in prime position as we play out the final few weeks of their respective regular seasons.

The Denver Nuggets have the the best record in the Western Conference and are currently the top seed in the West. They have the second best odds to win the NBA's Western Conference at +330 -- only behind the Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche have shaken off some early season rust and a series of injuries to a few of their stars, and now look healthy and poised to make a run at repeating as Stanley Cup champions. The Avs sit comfortably in playoff position and are the current betting favorite to return to the Stanley Cup Finals, representing the NHL's Western Conference, at +300 odds.

If you like the outlook on these two teams, then look no further than this one-of-a-kind Betsafe Colorado odds boost. Colorado bettors can get futures on the Avs and Nuggets to win the West with 20-to-1 odds today. Simply sign up with the Betsafe promo code and place a futures bet on both the Avalanche and Nuggets -- at +2000 odds for each.

20-To-1 Odds Boost For Avalanche And Nuggets

If you want to bet on both the Avalanche and the Nuggets to get to their respective final, then this is the odds boost for you. Betsafe Colorado is offering a 20-to-1 special on both teams as a welcome bonus. To get in on this offer, you must be at least 21 years old and in the state of Colorado.

Follow the steps below for +2000 odds when you bet on both the Avs and the Nuggets to win the Western Conference.

Betsafe Colorado is the company's first foray into the U.S. sports betting market. It is owned and operated by Betsson, a Swedish conglomerate that's a big name overseas in online gambling looking to make its mark in the U.S.

Other Colorado Markets To Bet On At Betsafe

The Betsafe Colorado mobile betting site and app are intuitive and easy to use. Just click on an upcoming Nuggets game under the NBA tab to find a host of sports betting markets -- with the moneylines, spreads, and totals at the top. Betsafe Colorado also has spread and total betting markets for each half and quarter for Nuggets games as well as popular NBA player props, such as total rebounds and total threes.

This Colorado sportsbook also offers alternative point spreads and totals as well as unique props, like Total Rebounds + Total Assists, for just about everyone expected to see minutes in an NBA game. There is also a tab in the app for pre-built same game parlays on Betsafe Colorado.

Hockey bettors will find a main NHL page featuring every Avalanche game, including moneyline, total, and puck line options with 60 minute and full game variations. Team props, such as Cale Makar over 0.5 goals and Nathan MacKinnon over 0.5 assists, are also easy to find at Betsafe Colorado.

Betsafe separates itself from the pack with its stats displays. The default game screen shows the recent form of both teams as well as the full league standings. Click on "More Statistics" at the bottom of the screen to find all manner of head-to-head stats and other helpful data from around the league.

Use Betsafe To Bet On Other Teams In Colorado

After you've signed up and placed your first bets on the Avalanche and the Nuggets, it's not too early to start handicapping the 2023 NFL season as Betsafe Colorado has plenty of futures markets available on the Denver Broncos.

Optimism is high as coach Sean Payton takes over the reins of the Broncos, and you can bet on them to win the AFC West at +475 odds. The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are the favorite at -154 odds. Placing other futures on Denver, like +1700 odds to win the AFC and +3600 odds to win the Super Bowl are available as well.

Not to be overlooked is the Colorado Rockies, who open their season this Thursday in San Diego. Colorado bettors can wager on the Rockies individual games, or place a longshot future on them to win the NL West at +18000 odds, the NL pennant at +20000 odds, or the World Series at +40000 odds.

Whether you want to bet on the MLB, NFL or any other sports betting market, sign up today for this Betsafe Colorado odds boost to get a 20-to-1 boost for the Avalanche and Nuggets to win the West.

