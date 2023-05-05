Caesars Promo Code ROTOFULL - Start Your Account With $1,250 Offer

With a loaded lineup of sports over the next few days, including the NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, lots of MLB regular season games, and the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby all taking place, now is the perfect time to sign up for a new Caesars Sportsbook account. When you use the Caesars Promo Code ROTOFULL, you'll start your account with a $1,250 offer. This welcome bonus is a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, which can be had with the Caesars Promo Code ROTOFULL.

To get this great welcome offer from one of the best sports betting sites, simply follow the steps laid out below to redeem the $1,250 welcome bonus from Caesars Sportsbook.

Sign Up With Caesars Promo Code ROTOFULL To Start With $1,250 Offer

As long as you are at least 21 years old and located in a state where Caesars Sportsbook is legal and licensed to operate, you can use the Caesars Promo Code ROTOFULL to get a $1,250 first bet welcome offer to start off your sports betting journey on one of the best sports betting apps. The following steps will take you through the new account creation process so you can redeem one of the top sportsbook promo codes on the market.

To get started, click on the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up link below. That will take you to the sportsbook's new user registration page. Next, you need to provide your basic personal information, including your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Additionally, you will need to submit your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN for verification purposes.

Once you've completed those steps, enter the Caesars Promo Code ROTOFULL in the necessary field and fund your new account with at least $20. This will activate the welcome offer and make your first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250.

Use Caesars Promo Code ROTOFULL For $1,250 Welcome Offer

There is certainly no shortage of sports betting markets available on Caesars Sportsbook, and you wager on any of them with the Caesars Promo Code ROTOFULL. Once you make a $20 minimum qualifying deposit on this top credit card betting site, the $1,250 welcome offer will activate.

When you place your first bet, it is covered by the Caesars Promo Code ROTOFULL. If that wager wins, the winnings will go directly into your account balance. However, if it loses, you'll get back the amount of your initial wager in the form of bonus bets, maxing out at $1,250. The bonus bets come as a single bonus bet credit that expires in 14 days.

Start Your Account With $1,250 Offer From Caesars Promo Code ROTOFULL

There are two NBA Playoffs games (Celtics vs. Sixers and Nuggets vs. Suns), one game in the NHL Playoffs (Devils vs. Hurricanes), and a full slate of MLB contests to bet on today. With so much on the line tonight, this is the perfect time to get started at one of the best PayPal betting sites -- Caesars Sportsbook.

By using the Caesars Promo Code ROTOFULL, you can take advantage of this generous $1,250 first bet welcome offer on any of the games mentioned above. Our best bet is the 76ers moneyline at home in Game 3 versus the Celtics. If you place a $1,250 first bet on the Sixers, and it loses, you'll be reimbursed with bonus bets.

Simply sign up with the Caesars Promo Code ROTOFULL to start your account with this $1,250 offer today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.