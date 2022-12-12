To cap off NFL Week 14, Monday Night Football features the Arizona Cardinals at home against the New England Patriots. The Cardinals are officially in must-win territory, so it will be interesting to see if they look re-energized following their bye week. Arizona sports bettors can get in the game with special Cardinals vs. Patriots promos tonight.

Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL in Arizona to redeem tonight's Week 14 MNF betting offer, giving you a first Cardinals vs. Patriots bet, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits, making this one of the best sports betting promos available.

Caesars Sportsbook Arizona Promo Code ROTOFULL Cardinals vs. Patriots Promos

As long as you are in Arizona, or another legal sports betting state, and are at least 21 years old, you are eligible to sign up and claim the Caesars Sportsbook Arizona Promo Code ROTOFULL welcome offer. This welcome bonus gives you a first bet on Cardinals vs. Patriots tonight, up to $1,250.

Begin by clicking our Caesars Sportsbook AZ link. This takes you to the Caesars Arizona sign-up page, where you will be asked to provide your personal information in order to verify your identity, including your name, email address, and physical address. Fund your new account on one of the best sports betting sites with at least $20 and enter the Caesars Sportsbook Arizona Promo Code ROTOFULL in the promo code field to complete your sign-up.

Claim Your $1,250 First Bet From Caesars Sportsbook Arizona Promo Code ROTOFULL

Follow the registration steps we outlined above in order to claim your $1,250 first bet for Caesars Arizona. Once you deposit at least $20 and use the Caesars Sportsbook Arizona Promo Code ROTOFULL, you will be given your Cardinals vs. Patriots promo bet for tonight, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

If your first NFL bet on Caesars Arizona tonight wins, congrats on scoring a profit at Caesars! However, if your first bet loses, the Caesars Sportsbook Illinois Promo Code ROTOFULL offer activates to reimburse the amount of your initial wager, up to $1,250, in the form of free bets.

Free bets from the Caesars Arizona welcome offer will expire in 14 days, so make sure to use them within two weeks.

If you're in Maryland, get in the action with your state's newly-launched sports betting by signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo Code. Ohio, you're next – sports betting in your state launches on January 1. Make sure you're prepared by getting the pre-live offer with the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code.

Make A Cardinals vs. Patriots Promo Bet With Caesars Sportsbook Arizona Promo Code ROTOFULL

Now that you know how to sign up and claim the Caesars Sportsbook Arizona Promo Code ROTOFULL offer, all that is left to do is make a Cardinals vs. Patriots promo bet using the NFL Week 14 odds. Thanks to the welcome offer, the promo bet is a free bet worth up to $1,250.

With two inconsistent teams playing on Monday Night Football tonight, you may not feel comfortable picking a winner, and rightfully so. Instead, you can use your Cardinals vs. Patriots promo bet on NFL player props.

A great way to use your Caesars Sportsbook Arizona Promo Code ROTOFULL bet is to use it on a prop with long odds, as you will receive your wager amount back if the bet loses anyways. With this in mind, we like Cardinals rookie tight end Trey McBride to score his first career touchdown, which has +750 odds.

The Patriots have surrendered eight touchdowns to tight ends this season. If they let McBride score, then a $100 wager would return $750. With the promo code offer, you will receive your wager amount back if he does not score.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.