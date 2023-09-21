Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky | Get $100 in Bonus Bets, Promo Code: ROTOKY

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky: Get $100 in Bonus Bets - Use Promo Code ROTOKY + Pre-Register Today

As the 2023 NFL schedule is just starting to heat up, Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky has revealed an exclusive pre-launch offer for KY sports bettors. Although online sports betting in KY won't officially be legal until September 28th, Caesars Sportsbook is offering you $100 in Bonus Bets before anybody else. Just pre-register with the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code "ROTOKY" today, and get $100 in Bonus Bets.

How to claim your Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Pre-Launch Bonus Offer:

Click on one the "BET NOW" sign-up links (above or below) to start your quick & easy pre-registration process The "BET NOW LINK" will take you to Caesars Sportsbook's new customer registration platform, where you'll be prompted to input your personal details, such as your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Then supply your date of birth (DOB) and the last four digits of your Social Security Number (SSN) to complete the identity verification process. Don't forget to manually enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code "ROTOKY" in the designated promo code field during the sign-up procedure.

Additional eligibility to claim this Kentucky pre-live online sportsbook offer from one of the top sports betting sites:

Must be a first-time customer at Caesars Sportsbook At least 21 years old Physically located in the state of Kentucky while using the Caesars sports betting app/website

Bonus Bet Promotion Details For The Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Pre-Launch Offer

New bettors can claim the best Kentucky sports betting promos for pre-registration as Kentucky prepares to launch online sports betting beginning Sept. 28. As Caesars Sportsbook sets to launch in Kentucky, there is $100 in Bonus Bets up for grabs for new sports bettors. Here's how it works:

Pre-register for Caesars Sportsbook in Kentucky from NOW until September 27, 2023 to receive $100 in Bonus Bets. Deposit $20, Get $100 in Bonus Bets after the official launch on 9/28/23 User will receive 1x $25 bonus bet at launch on 9/28 Followed by 3x additional $25 bonus bets each Monday for the following three weeks Bonus bets must be used within 7 days of receipt

Caesar Sportsbook stands as one of the most popular Kentucky sportsbooks to secure a temporary sports betting license in Kentucky. Bettors in the Bluegrass State will soon have access to a pre-live bonus from one of the top sports betting apps in the industry.

Register with Caesars Promo Code ROTOKY, Land A $100 Pre-Launch Welcome Offer

New sports bettors looking to kick off their betting journey can now take advantage of the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: ROTOKY to unlock a generous $100 pre-registration package to enhance your sports betting adventure and get you prepared for the official Caesars Sportsbook launch date.

To get started, simply click the "BET NOW" link below.

Don't forget to manually enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code "ROTOKY" in the designated promo code field during the sign-up procedure.

Once your identity is confirmed, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $20 using any of the supported banking methods available at Caesars.

Afterward, place your first bet on your preferred betting market, bet type, and odds.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Bonus Code: Pre-Register Today To Get $100 in Bonus Bets

New bettors in can take full advantage of the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code "ROTOKY" to secure an enticing $100 pre-registration bonus to bet on NFL odds at one of today's premier sports betting platforms.

To unlock this exciting offer, simply follow the direction above on how to redeem your pre-live offer from Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky.

49ers vs Giants Thursday Night Football Preview & Caesars Sportsbook Betting Odds

The 49ers and Giants are matched up for San Francisco's home opener on Thursday Night Football at 8:20 pm. The NFL season is finally here and new bettors can claim a sweet sports betting bonus with the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Bonus Code "ROTOKY" to land a $100 pre-live offer to get you in on the action as soon as betting goes live in the state.

The 49ers and Giants are preparing for an exciting clash in the 2023 home opener for the Niners, and it feels like they're stepping into the spotlight of Thursday Night Football, akin to entering a circus ring. Playing on a short week, also known as Thursday Night Football, is akin to attempting to squeeze into tight jeans after indulging in pizza—hardly anyone is thrilled unless they've had the luxury of a bye week for digestion.

At this point, with just two weeks of football action, even the most fatigued teams haven't had the chance for a rejuvenating bye week. Nevertheless, if a team has the privilege of playing in their familiar home stadium or doesn't need to embark on an arduous journey for Thursday night's extravaganza, it's somewhat akin to a cozy pajama party—more comfortable.

In Week 2, the Philadelphia Eagles exhibited their confidence as top NFC contenders with a thrilling 34-28 showdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football. Now, it's the San Francisco 49ers' turn to seize the spotlight on Thursday night, much like a prom king making a grand entrance.

Thursday, September 21 at 8:15 pm EST on Prime Video

Thursday Night Football in Week 3 serves up the matchup between the NY Giants and the 49ers. The Niners are returning home after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively.

