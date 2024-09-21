Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo: Code ROTO1000 Unlocks $1K Bonus for CFB & NFL

New customers can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to claim a $1,000 first-bet welcome offer on Caesars Sportsbook. Receive a matching bonus bet token, up to $1,000, to wager if your first bet settles as a loss.

Download one of the best sports betting apps in the country today and place a qualifying cash wager, anywhere from $10 to $1,000, and if it loses, grab a matching bonus bet credit to wager on Caesars Sportsbook. Bet on NFL Week 3 odds, like the Pittsburgh Steelers' -125 moneyline odds against the Los Angeles Chargers, or, wager under 46 total points between the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings.

Claim one of the top sportsbook promos in the marketplace and click on our "BET NOW" button above to register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to receive a $1,000 first-bet welcome offer at Caesars Sportsbook today.

Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo ROTO1000 for Saturday, 9/21

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer Get Your First Bet Back up to $1,000 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified Sept. 21, 2024

Signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 allows sports bettors to claim a $1,000 first-bet welcome bonus that can be wagered on any sport, returning a matching bonus bet credit with a losing first bet. Apply our step-by-step guide below to sign up for a new Caesars Sportsbook account today:

Tap or click on any "BET NOW" sign-up link within this review to get to the new customer sign-up portal on Caesars Sportsbook. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address, plus your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN into the required fields. Type ROTO1000 into the promo code field if it doesn't automatically populate. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using any banking method supported on one of the top PayPal betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,000, on any preferred sports betting market on Caesars Sportsbook.

Terms & Conditions for Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

Players must adhere to certain terms and conditions when it comes to signing up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to become eligible to claim its $1,000 first-bet welcome bonus.

Place a qualifying cash wager of at least $10, up to $1,000, after using any preferred deposit method available on one of the nation's top credit card betting sites. Then, if your first bet settles as a loss, receive a matching bonus bet credit with a maximum return of $1,000.

Bonus bet credit is a single-use token that cannot be divided into smaller denominations or split across multiple wagers on Caesars Sportsbook. It expires after 14 days and is non-withdrawable, non-transferable, and does not get returned with any additional winnings after it's staked on a subsequent wager.

Bet on CFB & NFL Odds with Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo ROTO1000

Sports bettors can bet on college football and NFL odds with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 after claiming this $1,000 first-bet welcome offer.

Place a first bet or bonus bet on Tennessee to cover -7 on the point spread on the road against Oklahoma in Caesars Sportsbook's college football betting market, or, head to NFL betting markets and place a wager on the New Orleans Saints team total over 26.5 points at -120 odds to take advantage of one of the best NFL betting promos available.

Sign up now with the Caesars Sportsbook new user promo ROTO1000 to qualify for a $1,000 first-bet welcome bonus available on Caesars Sportsbook today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.