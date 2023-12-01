Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get $1000 In Bonus Bets

Start the weekend off right with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 and get $1,000 in bonus bets. Your first bet is backed up with one of the most lucrative sportsbook promo codes. Just place that first wager, and if it loses, you'll get it back as a bonus bet – up to $1,000.

On this Friday, we get the college football mega-matchup in Las Vegas between #6 Oregon and #4 Washington for the Pac-12 title. Washington won the earlier meeting this season, and now there's a trip to the College Football Playoff at stake for both teams. On the collegiate hardwood, we get an early-season showdown with #4 UConn at #5 Kansas. The NBA has a six-game slate while the NHL keeps it even more modest with two games.

Any of these matchups would be a great spot to land your first bet, so let's learn more about this top welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook.

Sign Up With The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 To Get $1000 In Bonus Bets

New users can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 to get $1,000 in bonus bets at one of the best online sportsbooks.

Get started by clicking the "BET NOW" button down below. You will then go to the Caesars Sportsbook new-user registration page and be asked for your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Verifying your identity is also next, so provide your DOB, last four digits of your SSN, and/or any other relevant information needed.

At this point, you can make your first deposit on one of the most reliable credit card betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit at Caesars Sportsbook is at $20, but the maximum amount on the welcome offer is $1,000.

Use The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 And Get $1000 In Bonus Bets

Here's how you can use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 and get $1,000 in bonus bets at one of the best sports betting apps.

Your first wager determines whether you will receive a bonus bet or not. If that first wager wins, you'll keep the earnings as you normally would. However, if that first wager loses, you will get a bonus bet back in return – up to $1,000. The bonus bet will arrive shortly after the losing wager, and you will have 14 days to use it before it expires.

Get $1000 In Bonus Bets With The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

Now you can get $1,000 in bonus bets with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 at one of the most reliable PayPal betting sites.

The action doesn't stop all weekend with even more Conference Championship games including #1 Georgia vs #8 Alabama for the SEC Championship and #3 Michigan vs #17 Iowa for the Big Ten Championship. For Sunday's NFL slate, we'll get the NFC Championship rematch between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers.

There are plenty of college football odds and NFL odds to bet on. Don't place your first wager without first using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 to get the $1,000 first bet welcome offer.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.