Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Grab a $1000 Bonus for Friday Odds & Props

A pair of NBA Playoffs series provide bettors the chance to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, which gives new customers a $1,000 First Bet offer. In addition to Game 3s for the Knicks-Pacers and the Nuggets-Timberwolves, there's a full slate of MLB games to kick off a huge weekend in sports.

Whether your favorite NBA team is still in the hunt for a championship or you're looking forward to Braves-Mets or Dodgers-Padres, there's something for all types of fans when they start using one of the top sports betting sites around.

Take advantage of the great sportsbook promo codes available, and the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 falls into that category. Before the exciting action gets underway, here's what you need to know to maximize this terrific offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Details

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet on Caesars 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified May 10, 2024

There might not be a better month to use sports betting apps than May. So, by signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, you'll receive a first-bet offer to $1,000 in addition to a number of great daily features. Here's what to do to sign up for an account:

Begin the registration process by clicking on any of the BET NOW buttons located here; when asked to provide one, type in the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to unlock your welcome bonus offer Enter your personal information to create your account and prove your identity; you'll also need to confirm you are at least 21 years old and physically located in one of the states where Caesars Sportsbook is operating to earn this offer and start placing bets Make a qualifying first deposit of at least $20.

How Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 Works

Using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 means losing bettors get another shot. They'll receive the bonus bet within a business day or two and can use it on any set of odds in any sports betting market.

Bettors get 14 days to use their bonus bet, which is obviously plenty of time considering the daily NBA postseason and MLB regular season action taking place in May.

There's also a simple one-time playthrough requirement on all bonus bets you receive from using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. Just place the bonus bet on the odds of your choosing and you'll pick up immediate cash profit on any winnings.

Other Features from Caesars Promo Code ROTO1000

Beginning with a first-bet offer up to $1,000 thanks to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 is a great start, but there's much more in store for players who get started during the heart of the May sports calendar.

You'll also get access to a number of excellent daily features each time you log in, including odds boosts on the biggest player and team props of a given sports night, a solid rewards program that puts redeemable points in your account with each bet you place, and one of the industry's best mobile betting apps.

All that and more is yours when you register for a new account using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. Sign up today, earn your First Bet On Us up to $1,000, and start your NBA betting just in time for the weekend.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.