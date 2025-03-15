Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBG1 | Bet $1, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

Caesars Sportsbook is ushering in Championship Weekend with a pair of outstanding Caesars Sportsbook promo code offers.

Use code ROTOBG1 to score $150 in guaranteed bonus bets with a successful first bet of $1 or more on any odds (available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY and Washington, D.C)

to score $150 in guaranteed bonus bets with a successful first bet of $1 or more on any odds (available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY and Washington, D.C) Use code ROTODYW and get 10 100% profit boosts in all states where Caesars Sportsbook operates.

Bettors can sign up for either of these sportsbook promo codes when registering for a new account – but not both.

You won't find a better low risk/high reward offer than the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1. Just make a first bet of as little as $1 and if that bet wins, you will receive six $25 bonus bets (6 x $25 = $150) within 72 hours of that bet settling.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW unlocks another unique offer from one of the country's best sports betting apps that provides 10 100% profit boosts to bettors who make a first bet of $1 or more. That bet doesn't even need to win for you to land the boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW: 10 100% Profit Boosts

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBG1 / ROTODYW 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Bet $1, Win $150 (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY, DC) / Bet $1, Get 10 100% Profit Boosts (all states) 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified March 15, 2025

Get set up with a new account in only a few minutes to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offers with the simple steps below.

Click any BET NOW button on this page and the link will launch the Caesars offer page. Next click the "Get Started" link, select your state, enter your email address and set up a secure password. Provide a few basic personal details then enter the exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code – either ROTOBG1 or ROTODYW – in the bonus code box. Verify you're of legal age (21+ in most states) to place online bets and are in a state where Caesars operates. Select any banking method Caesars presents and make a minimum $10 deposit.

How the National Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offers Work

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 is pretty cut and dried: Just make a $1 bet and if it wins, you collect $150 in bonus bets. These bets come as six $25 bonus bets and you have 30 full days to use them.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW requires a little more explanation. Pick any game or event and place your first bet of $1 or more to claim the 10 profit boosts. Then, select any event on the Caesars Sportsbook app to wager on and apply one of your profit boosts. If that bet wins, you will double your winnings.

As an example, you can access the UFC section in either the app or on the website to find the card for tonight's UFC Fight Night in Vegas. We'll use the middleweight fight between No. 8 Marvin Vettori and No. 12 Roman Dolidze to show how this all works. Dolidze is a +135 underdog, so a $10 bet returns $13.50 in profit if he wins. But if you use one of your profit boosts on this fight, you'll win $27.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW requires you to you to place your first bet, along with any profit boost wager, on odds of -10000 or greater. The maximum wager when using a profit boost is $25 and the maximum additional winnings you can generate from each credit is $2,500. You need to use your profit boosts within 14 days of being deposited in your account or all remaining tokens will expire.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offers Deliver for March Madness

The ACC, Big XII and Big East host their conference championship games tonight while the SEC and Big 10 crown a champion tomorrow before Selection Sunday sets the field of 68 for the NCAA tournament.

On the NBA schedule today, the Knicks are at Golden State while the Pacers head to Milwaukee. In the desert, NASCAR is at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400.

Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 at sign up and place a $1 bet on any game. If it wins, you'll get $150 in bonus bets. Or, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and you'll land 10 100% profit boosts.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.