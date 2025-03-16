Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBG1 - Bet $1, Win $150 Bonus for NCAA Tournament Odds

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

Gentlemen, start your brackets because today is Selection Sunday and the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 gets you ready for the frenzy as you can turn a $1 winning bet into $150 in bonus bets.

Once the SEC and Big 10 crown a champion today, the field of 68 for the NCAA tournament will be revealed. So, if you place a $1 bet on either conference championship game, and if that bet wins, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 delivers six $25 bonus bets to your account within 72 hours, just in time for the start of the NCAA tournament.

The bonus bet offer is available only to new bettors in AZ, CO, IL, KY, MD, ME, OH, IA, NY, TN, LA, VA, WV and DC. Caesars also offers a Bet $1, Get 10 100% Profit Boosts deal with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW, which is available to all new bettors wherever Caesars is licensed.

No matter which Caesars offer you select, know that you are signing up for one of the top sportsbook promo codes around. If you have a few spare minutes, we can get you set up and ready to join the frenzy that is March Madness with the exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code For $150 Bonus or 10 100% Profit Boosts

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBG1 / ROTODYW 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Bet $1, Win $150 (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY, DC) / Bet $1, Get 10 100% Profit Boosts (all states) 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified March 16, 2025

Get set up for a new account in a matter of minutes to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 using the steps below, at one of the top-ranked sports betting apps on both Google and Apple.

Click any BET NOW button on this page to launch the Caesars offer page. Click the "Get Started" link then select your state, enter your email address and choose a secure password. Answer a few routine personal questions and enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 in the bonus code box. Verify you're of legal age to place online bets and located in a state where Caesars is licensed. Choose any banking method Caesars presents and make a minimum $10 deposit.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBG1 Bet $1, Win $150 Offer Details

Launch the app or head to the website and place your $1 bet to unlock the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1. Open the auto racing tab, select a bet with favorable odds and place at least a $1 wager. If that bet wins, you'll receive six $25 bonus bets.

We'll use the odds for today's Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas to show you how this works. You can choose any of Kyle Larson, Christoper Bell or Tyler Reddick to win the race at -145 odds with a $1 bet. If any of those three drivers take the checkered flag, not only do you land a profit, but you'll earn $150 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets are deposited in your account within 72 hours from when your qualifying bet settles. With a 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from a bonus bet can with withdrawn once deposited. Bonus bets from the the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 must be used within 30 days of being added to your account before they expire.

Those using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW offer can use the profit boosts on any bet of $25 or less, and the maximum additional winnings you can receive per boosted bet is $2,500. All profit boosts must be used within 14 days and can be used on any sportsbook betting market.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for NCAA, NBA, NASCAR & More

While you are exploring how to spend your six $25 bonus bets, you'll quickly see why Caesars is considered one of the top sports betting sites in the market. Be sure to check out the promotions section with opportunities to earn bonus bets, odds boosts, profit boosts and more. With the rewards program, you can also earn exclusive dining or entertainment options.

Get started today with the SEC or Big 10 tournament championship games. In the NBA, the Magic are in Cleveland, the Lakers host Phoenix and the Thunder are in Milwaukee. Plus find all kinds of prop bets for the Pennzoil 400 from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

No matter which path you choose to join the madness, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 gives you the chance to win big. With a $1 winning bet, you will land $150 in bonus bets. With March Madness tipping off Tuesday, you'll want to get signed up today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.