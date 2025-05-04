Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW - Double Your Winnings for Cavaliers-Pacers & More

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Indiana Pacers to tip off the second-round of the NBA playoffs today. The Cavs swept their first-round series against the Miami Heat and you can score a similarly easy victory by using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW to double your winnings with 10 100% profit boosts.

Use one of the most unique sportsbook promos in the game to take your winnings into another stratosphere. Just enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code when you sign up for a new account, place your first bet, and whether it wins or not, you'll get 10 Profit Boost Tokens to give your winnings a sizable increase.

Climb aboard with one of the best sports betting apps to bet on anything from the NBA Playoffs to MLB games on this beautiful Sunday by clicking on the "BET NOW" button located in this article and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code For NBA, NHL Playoffs & MLB Betting

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Bet $1 & Get 10 100% Profit Boosts to Double Your Winnings 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified May 4, 2025

The Rockets host the Warriors today for Game 7 of their opening-round series after storming back from down 3-1 to force this winner-take-all Game 7. Wager on this and more on one of the most famous sports betting sites. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW on any of the games listed below, or any of the ones you find appealing.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Best Bets for Sunday, 5/4

NBA Playoffs, Game 1: Warriors at Rockets, 8:30 p.m. ET

Warriors at Rockets, 8:30 p.m. ET NBA Playoffs, Game 1: Pacers at Cavaliers, 6 p.m. ET; at one of the leading NBA betting apps.

Pacers at Cavaliers, 6 p.m. ET; at one of the leading NBA betting apps. NHL Playoffs, Game 7: Blues at Jets, 7 p.m. ET; get the latest NHL odds from one of the leading NHL betting sites.

Blues at Jets, 7 p.m. ET; get the latest NHL odds from one of the leading NHL betting sites. MLB: Dodgers at Braves, 7 p.m. ET; latest MLB odds and MLB betting promos.

Dodgers at Braves, 7 p.m. ET; latest MLB odds and MLB betting promos. MLB: Cubs at Brewers, 2:10 p.m. ET

Game 7s are what we live for as sports fans, so don't miss out on the big moments today. The Warriors-Rockets total is intriguing because Game 7s tend to be more defensive-minded, and that's not how either team rolls. This is even a great matchup to watch in NBA player props markets, with big-time players like Stephen Curry and Amen Thompson on the court.

In the NHL Playoffs, Connor Hellebuyck is in one of the most confusing positions we have seen in a while. The Jets' netminder finished the regular season as one of the Top-3 MVP candidates, but the Blues have made him look like a stack of orange cones in the postseason. If you think Hellebuyck can bounce back and lead the Jets into the next round, check out the NHL player props markets where you can bet on his saves, shots against, and even if he'll post a shutout or not.

The Ceasars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW is ready to be put in action. Start your registration by clicking a BET NOW link and you will soon be able to claim 10 100% profit boost tokens for making a $1 opening wager.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code - Get 10 100% Profit Boosts at Registration

If you're 21+ in most locations and in a place where sports betting is legal, you can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offers in minutes on one of the best online sportsbooks. Here's all you need to do:

Click any BET NOW button in this article; the link will redirect you to the Caesars Sportsbook registration page. Select your state and click the "Join Now" link. Enter an email address, set up a secure password and provide a mobile phone number. Provide a few basic personal details to verify age, identification and your location. Make sure ROTODYW is entered as the exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Copy and paste it if it's not already filled in for you. Make a $10 deposit using any banking method Caesars accepts; it is a top sportsbook that accepts credit cards and e-wallets such as PayPal.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW Terms & Conditions

Here's how the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW welcome offer works: Make your first bet of $1+ on any qualifying market and get 10 100% profit boost tokens, win or lose, to use with one of the leading NBA betting apps and the chance to double your winnings.

The profit boosts from one of the best NBA betting promos can be used with any wager of $25 or less. The maximum additional winnings you can receive per boosted bet is $2,500. The profit boost tokens expire after 14 days.

Start your sports betting journey today. Just tap any BET NOW and claim your welcome bonus with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code and begin wagering on one of the leading MLB betting sites. Don't delay. Sign up now,

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.