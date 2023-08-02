Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL - $1250 For MLB Picks

A pair of pivotal AL East divisional matchups highlight a jam-packed MLB schedule on Wednesday, as the first-place Baltimore Orioles visit the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays.

While the stakes are high for these divisional rivals as they battle for playoff spots, new customers signing up today using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will enjoy a first bet welcome offer valued at up to $1,250 that will help you bet on the Wednesday MLB odds with confidence.

One of the top sportsbook promo codes from one of America's most well known and trusted online betting sites also gets you membership in the Caesars Reward Program, and 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits that you can use to get your hands on some amazing hotel, entertainment, and dining rewards from Caesars International.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL And Claim $1,250 First Bet For MLB Picks

If you are ready to open a new account with one of America's best sports betting apps, click on the "Bet Now" link to get started. You will be redirected to Caesars' user-friendly sign-up website, where you will be asked for your name, telephone number, email address, and postal address. And because Caesars takes privacy and security seriously, you will also be asked for your DOB and the final four digits of your SSN for use to verify your identity.

After you have opened your new Caesars Sportsbook online sportsbook account, you can activate this first bet on Caesars welcome offer by using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL and making a first deposit of at least $20 using options like PayPal and credit cards. You can also make your first bet on Caesars as little as $10, but to enjoy the full benefit of this top sportsbook promo, you will want to make a first bet of $1,250.

Grab A $1,250 First Bet On Caesars For Wednesday Night's MLB Picks

When you sign up using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you can make a first bet on the MLB odds at Caesars of up to $1,250, and if that bet loses, you will receive the value of your first bet back in the form of bonus bets.

You can expect to receive your bonus bets to be added to your Caesars Sportsbook account within 48 hours of your first bet getting settled. Bonus bets can be used on any odds across the hundreds of sports betting markets offered by Caesars.

That means, in addition to MLB odds and MLB player props, you can get your fall sports betting journey started with wagers on the NHL odds, NBA odds, and NFL futures. But keep in mind that bonus bets must be used within 14 days before they expire and are removed from your Caesars account.

Bet On MLB Picks With $1,250 Welcome Offer Using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

The AL East has emerged as the best division in baseball, with all five AL East clubs sporting attractive World Series odds. Whether you are backing the Orioles in their bid to return to the MLB Postseason for the first time in seven years, or are loyal to the Yankees as they try to return to the top of the standings for a second straight year, this latest welcome offer from Caesars will get you in the thick of the pennant race with a first bet offer of up to $1,250.

Time is running out, so sign up today using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL and claim your $1,250 first bet offer at one of the nation's best betting site.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.