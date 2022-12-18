Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Bet On NFL This Week

Only four weeks remain in the NFL regular season, so the AFC and NFC playoff races are heating up. Whether your team is comfortably in playoff position, battling for a spot or starting to study mock drafts, Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offers a powerful incentive to bet on NFL this week.

Thanks to Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, your first bet on NFL this week or any other sport will be fully matched with a free bet up to $1,250 if it settles in a loss, making this one of the best sports betting promos available. To take advantage of this generous welcome offer, just follow the simple steps outlined below.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL For A $1,250 Free Bet On NFL This Week

To use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you must be a new customer who is at least 21 years old and physically present in a state where Caesars Sportsbook operates. If you fit these criteria, click on the link below to get started.

The link below will redirect you to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page, where you can create an account on one of the best sports betting sites by filling out nominal personal information including your name, address, email address, and date of birth. Make sure to also put "ROTOFULL" in the promo code field to activate the promotion. After setting up your account, make an initial deposit of at least $10, and the offer will automatically be applied to your first qualifying wager.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL Before You Bet On NFL This Week

The offer from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL cannot be combined with another promotion, and your qualifying wager must be $10 or more to be eligible for the matching free bet up to $1,250. Only the first wager placed in your account can qualify, but this bet can be on any sport, with no restrictions on odds or bet type.

If your first bet on NFL this week or any other sport wins, congratulations. If your first qualifying wager loses, you will receive a free bet equal to the amount wagered, up to $1,250, within two business days of your bet settling in a loss. Regardless of your qualifying bet's outcome, you will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Caesars Reward Credits just for signing up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

There are no restrictions on the sport, odds or type of bet on which you can use the free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. The free bet cannot be cashed out or split into multiple smaller bets, and it will expire after two weeks if left unused. Since there are no additional playthrough requirements, you can immediately withdraw any winnings stemming from a wager made using the free bet.

If you're in Maryland, get in the action with your state's newly-launched sports betting by signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo Code. Ohio, you're next – sports betting in your state launches on January 1. Make sure you're prepared by getting the pre-live offer with the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code.

Bet On NFL This Week And Get A $1,250 Free Bet With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

The $1,250 free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will give you a second chance if you need it, but placing a winning wager right off the bat would be even better. Using the expert pick below for NFL betting this week should allow you to start your Caesars Sportsbook experience on a positive note.

Look for the Steelers (+118) to win outright in Carolina. When reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt plays, the Steelers are 4-2 this season, so Pittsburgh should get it done on the road in this clash of 5-8 teams. A winning $1,250 bet on the Steelers moneyline would result in a payout of $2,725.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.