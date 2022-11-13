Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Bet On NFL Today

Week 10 of the NFL season is here, and you can bet on NFL today while taking advantage of the largest welcome offer available at any leading mobile or online sportsbook across the country. Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will match your first bet with a free bet up to $1,250 if that wager loses, making this one of the best sports betting promos available. To claim this offer, follow the instructions below.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL Before You Bet On NFL Today

To sign up through Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you must be a new user who is at least 21 years old and physically present in a state where Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate. Eligible states include Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas (Caesars Sportsbook Kansas), Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York (Caesars Sportsbook New York), Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

To create your Caesars Sportsbook account and join one of the best sports betting sites around, click on the link below, which will redirect you to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page. You will be asked for identifying information including your name, address, email address, and date of birth. While filling out this information, make sure to put "ROTOFULL" in the promo code field.

The welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will automatically apply to the first qualifying bet placed in your newly created account after you enter the promo code and make an initial deposit of $10 or more. You can bet on NFL today or wager on any other sport, as your first bet just needs to be at least $10 to qualify, regardless of bet type or odds.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL Can Get You a Free Bet Up To $1,250 When You Bet On NFL Today

If your initial wager wins, you can withdraw those winnings at any point or use them to continue betting on Caesars Sportsbook. If your first qualifying bet loses, Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will match it with a free bet up to $1,250 within two business days. The free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will be equal to 100 percent of the amount wagered or $1,250, whichever is less.

You will have 14 days to use the free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL after receiving it. This free bet cannot be withdrawn from your account or split into smaller bets. Like your initial wager, the free bet can be used on any sport, with no restrictions on bet type or odds. There are no additional rollover requirements associated with this offer, so all winnings stemming from a wager made using this free bet can be withdrawn at your convenience.

If you're in Maryland or Ohio, now is the time to sign up before your state's betting launch. Sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo Code and the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code to take advantage of a generous pre-live welcome offer.

Bet On NFL Today After Creating an Account Through Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

If you want to bet on NFL today after signing up through Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, there's no shortage of options to choose from, but only the very first wager placed in your account will be eligible for the match up to $1,250. Moneylines, spreads, point totals, game props, player props and Same Game Parlays are just some of the NFL Week 10 picks types you can choose from for every NFL game at Caesars Sportsbook.

When looking at the NFL Week 10 odds, a couple picks stand out. The Chargers plus seven stands out as an enticing bet on the Sunday Night Football spread in San Francisco. Los Angeles has the better quarterback in Justin Herbert and the superior record at 5-3 compared to the 49ers' 4-4 mark, while travel's barely a factor for this road game against another California-based team.

If betting the moneyline is more your speed, consider taking the Vikings outright as +152 underdogs in Buffalo. Minnesota's off to a 7-1 start, while Buffalo's coming off its second loss, and star Bills quarterback Josh Allen could be limited or unavailable entirely due to an elbow injury.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.