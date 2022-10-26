Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: MLB World Series Picks

The World Series between the Phillies and Astros begins Friday, so it's not too late for you to bet on the 2022 World Series odds. New users who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will get their first wager fully matched with a free bet up to $1,250 if it loses, so you can bet with confidence after signing up. Below you'll find a step-by-step guide on activating this promotion, as well as MLB World Series picks to wager on after creating an account on Caesars Sportsbook, one of the best sports betting sites on the market.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL To Bet On MLB World Series Picks

To use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you must be at least 21 years old and physically present in a state where Caesars Sportsbook operates. The growing list of eligible states currently consists of Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas (Caesars Sportsbook Kansas), Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

If you fit the criteria above, click on the link below, which will redirect you to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page where you can get the rewards of one of the best sports betting promos available. There, you can create an account by filling out nominal personal information including your name, address, email address and date of birth. Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will automatically be applied to your first qualifying bet after you put "ROTOFULL" into the promo code field while signing up, download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app and make an initial deposit of $10 or more.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL For $1,250 Free Bet On MLB World Series Picks

Your first qualifying bet can be on any sport, and it will not be restricted by odds or bet type, so you can wager on MLB World Series picks or on another sport such as football, hockey, or basketball. As long as you bet at least $10 and don't combine this offer with another promotion, Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will match your initial wager with a free bet up to $1,250 if that wager is graded as a loss.

The free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will be added to your account within two business days of a losing settlement on your first qualifying bet. It will be equal to the amount wagered or $1,250, whichever is less. When you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Caesars Reward Credits within one week of your first bet settling, regardless of the bet's outcome.

You cannot withdraw the free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL or split it into multiple smaller bets, and it will expire 14 days after being credited if left unused. The free bet can be used on any sport regardless of odds or bet type, and all winnings from a wager made using the free bet can be withdrawn immediately, as there are no playthrough requirements for the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offer.

MLB World Series Picks To Bet On After Using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

Since Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will match your first losing bet up to $1,250 with a free bet, you can swing for the fences with your MLB World Series picks. Betting $1,250 on the favored Astros to win the World Series at -190 odds would pay out a total of $1,907.89, including the $1,250 stake. A winning wager on the Phillies at +170 odds would yield a total of $3,375.

Both World Series participants have benefited from phenomenal pitching this postseason, but the Phillies also have the playoffs' hottest hitter in two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper. With Harper's bat as the X-factor, the underdog Phillies are the 2022 MLB World Series picks. After all, the Astros are intimately familiar with losing to NL East teams as World Series favorites, doing so against the Nationals in 2019 and the Braves in 2021. You can bet on the Phillies to win the World Series on the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app by tapping on the MLB logo, then going to "Future Bets."

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.