Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET: Get $250 For NFL Betting

New customers that use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET at sign-up get $250 for NFL betting on one of the best sports betting sites in the U.S. online sports betting market.

Bettors who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET are eligible to claim $250 in bonus bets when they place a $50 first bet on the online sportsbook. This new user welcome bonus pays out $250 in bonus bets with the first $50 bonus bet credit being paid out when your $50 first bet settles. The remaining $200 in bonus bets are credited as $50 bonus bets on each of the following four Mondays.

As long as you are a new customer at Caesars Sportsbook, who is at least 21 years old and physically located in a state with legal online sports betting, then you qualify for the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET welcome bonus and get $250 for NFL betting.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET To Get $250 For NFL Betting

Widely viewed as one of the top sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace, Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET gives new bettors $250 for NFL betting on one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

Sign up now by clicking on the "BET NOW" registration link on this page. That takes you to the new customer sign-up portal for Caesars Sportsbook, where you'll need to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Don't forget to manually input the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET into the promo code field during the sign-up process to claim the welcome bonus.

Once verified, make a qualifying minimum deposit of at least $50 using any of the convenient Caesars Sportsbook payment methods, like PayPal or credit cards. Then, place a $50 first bet on any preferred sports betting market, including Week 2 NFL odds, to get a $50 bonus bet credit when your initial wager settles.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET For $250 In Bonus Bets

New customers can use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET to get $250 for NFL betting. After placing an initial $50 qualifying wager today, you'll receive a $50 bonus bet credit upon your first bet's settlement. Win or lose, $50 in bonus bets will be credited to your new Caesars Sportsbook account, with four more $50 bonus bets arriving on each of the next four Mondays, totaling $250 in bonus bet credits.

There are some important terms and conditions attached to the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET. First off, qualifying wagers must settle within 30 days to be eligible for this Caesars Sportsbook welcome bonus, so be sure not to wager on NFL futures or Super Bowl odds. And bonus bets must be used in their credited denomination as a single bonus bet. Bonus bets expire in seven days and cannot be combined with any other Caesars Sportsbook promos or offers.

Get $250 For NFL Betting With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET

New users get $250 for NFL betting with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET. Make NFL picks on NFL odds using one of the premier online sportsbooks in the country. Claim this bet-and-get welcome bonus today to get in on the Week 2 NFL action.

Click the "BET NOW" button below to use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET and bet $50 for $250 in bonus bets.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.