Caesars Sportsbook Promo ROTO1000 - Get $1059 Bonus for NBA on TNT, Super Bowl 59 Odds

All eyes will be on Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, but until then you can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to get a first-bet welcome offer – up to $1,059 – for Thursday's slate of NBA, NHL and college basketball games.

When new customers at Caesars Sportsbook use one of the most lucrative sportsbook promos in the industry, they'll get a chance to bounce back if their first bet doesn't go through the uprights. Just place your first bet as a new customer, and if it doesn't win, you'll get a bonus bet – up to $1,059 – from one of your favorite online sportsbooks.

A six-pack of NBA games highlights the night at one of the best sports betting apps with a drama-filled TNT doubleheader featuring an NBA Finals rematch of Mavericks-Celtics and Warriors-Lakers in a West Coast clash.

In college hoops, not many Top-25 teams are in action, but we will see some intriguing conference battles between Maryland-Ohio State, Middle Tennessee-Jacksonville State and Saint Mary's-San Diego. On the ice, the NHL boasts a nine-game slate featuring Golden Knights-Devils, Capitals-Flyers and Hurricanes-Wild. Wager on any of them, using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 - Get $1059 First-Bet Bonus

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Up to $1,059 Back as Bonus Bet if Your 1st Bet Loses 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified Feb. 6, 2025

If you are a new customer, who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where Caesars Sportsbook legally operates, you can sign up for a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 at one of the most famous NFL betting sites.

Click on the "BET NOW" below to start the process of getting your new account. You will be redirected to the Caesars Sportsbook new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ at Caesars Sportsbook using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. Now that your account is created and funded, you can place your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 $1059 Bonus Offer Details

One of the top NBA betting sites recently updated its welcome offer, so let's review the terms and conditions from the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

When you're ready, place your first bet and then wait for the outcome. If your first bet wins, you'll keep the earnings as you would on a regular wager. However, if your first bet loses, you will receive a bonus bet back in the amount of your first wager – up to $1,059.

If you do receive a bonus bet back for a first-time losing wager, you will have 14 days to use it before it expires with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. Also, there is a one-time playthrough feature which means you must wager that bonus bet before receiving any of the actual monetary value from one of the great NBA betting promos.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code To Wager On Super Bowl 59 Odds, Props

It's the final and most important game of the NFL season, so make sure you utilize the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to get a bonus bet – up to $1,059 – for Super Bowl odds.

The big game between the Chiefs and Eagles is almost here, and that means it's the last chance to bet on NFL odds for a while. One of the most popular betting markets for Super Bowl week are the NFL player props, and there is plenty of star power on the field to gauge interest from the public. Whether you think Jalen Hurts will score a rushing touchdown or the winning coach will get red Gatorade dumped on them in the closing seconds, there's something for everyone.

And when Super Bowl LIX is over, you can get a head start on NFL futures by placing an early bet on which team will raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy next season! You'll have it all at your fingertips with Caesars Sportsbook – just don't forget to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 for your chance to get a bonus bet – up to $1,059 – if your first wager loses.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.