Caesars Sportsbook Promo: Use Code ROTO1000 for a $1,000 NFL Preseason Bonus

New customers can register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to qualify for up to a $1,000 first-bet welcome bonus ahead of Saturday's loaded NFL Week 2 preseason slate.

There's a lot to unpack in the NFL after one week of preseason action, plus, coaching staffs are attempting to finalize their 53-man rosters with one less game at their disposal. We saw fireworks in a lot of the Week 1 preseason matchups, so make sure to claim one of the best sportsbook promos in the marketplace today before Saturday's Week 2 action kicks off between the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to claim this $1,000 first-bet welcome offer available on one of the country's best sports betting apps.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Sign Up & Claim $1,000 in Bonus Bets

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet on Caesars 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified Aug 16, 2024

Players can register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to receive up to a $1,000 bonus bet credit to wager on one of the top sports betting sites. Sign up for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using the steps below:

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to get to the new customer sign-up portal at Caesars Sportsbook. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address, along with your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Physically enter ROTO1000 into the promo code field on the new customer registration portal. Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 with any preferred banking method supported on one of the top credit card betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,000, on any available sports betting market, bet type, and odds to seize a matching bonus bet credit if your first bet loses.

Terms & Conditions for Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

Individuals must adhere to certain terms and conditions attached to Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, which includes being at least 21 years old, a first-time customer at Caesars Sportsbook, and physically present in a state with legal sports betting while wagering on one of the top PayPal betting sites available.

Settling a losing first bet yields a single bonus bet credit, up to $1,000, matching your initial stake. A first bet that settles as a win provides a winning payout but does not include a bonus bet credit.

Bonus bet credit is a single-use token that must be wagered straight, meaning it cannot be divided into smaller denominations or split across multiple wagers at Caesars Sportsbook. No withdrawals or transfers can be made with a bonus bet, while bonus bet credit is also prohibited from being used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers.

There is a 14-day expiration date on bonus bet credit at Caesars Sportsbook. If a bonus bet is staked on a subsequent wager, it does not get included with any winnings earned.

Bet on NFL Odds & MLB Odds with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

Sports fans can bet on NFL odds and MLB odds with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 ahead of Friday and Saturday's loaded sports calendars.

The NFL and MLB are both scheduled to run all day on Saturday, so take advantage of one of the premier NFL betting promos and place up to $1,000 on the Baltimore Ravens' -120 moneyline odds against the Atlanta Falcons. Coming off of a rare preseason loss, expect John Harbaugh to have his team prepared to bounce back at home against a young Falcons team that dropped their first game to Miami.

Explore one of the best MLB betting sites and take a chance on an Aaron Judge home run player prop in a good matchup against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Or, take the over 1.5 total bases player prop for Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals in their road matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.

Click on any "BET NOW" buttons on this page to register a new Caesars Sportsbook account using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to claim up to a $1,000 first-bet bonus.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.