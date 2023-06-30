Carolina Hurricanes Looking To Capitalize On Legal NC Sports Betting

The NHL's Carolina Hurricanes made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals this season, and this makes it five straight postseason appearances for one of the most dangerous teams in the league.

With the recent ruling of legalization of mobile sports betting in the state of North Carolina, this could be a big opportunity for the Hurricanes. Numerous franchises across the four major sports have partnered with some of the top sports betting sites already, so it makes sense to think about what lies next for the Tar Heel State's lone pro hockey team.

Let's take a look and see how the Hurricanes could benefit from the recent legalization of mobile sports betting with the top betting apps making their way to North Carolina.

Can You Place Bets At The Hurricanes Arena?

While nothing is finalized just yet, the long-term answer is yes – sports bettors will be able to place wagers within lounges at the home of the Hurricanes, PNC Arena. There are also plans to have in-person sports betting at WadeMed Soccer Park, home of the NC Courage.

"This is a big start for us because it's going to be an attraction to get people to this area," said Don Waddell, Hurricanes General Manager and PNC Arena President. "A lot of work has been done and a lot of work now moving forward but it's exciting for the region and it's exciting for the state."

As of now, Waddell, PNC Arena, and WakeMed Soccer Park are still looking for a sportsbook partner to run operations at these two locations. However, they won't likely have a long search as multiple suitors will inevitably line up to be first.

With some of the biggest betting brands slated to make their way to North Carolina, sports bettors can expect

Additional Amenities Possibly Coming To The Triangle?

The "Triangle" refers to the Research Triangle area in North Carolina, which is made up of the three major universities in the area – Duke, North Carolina State University, and University of North Carolina. This is the major population hub of the state and one that would certainly be excited to have more entertainment coming to the area.

"What's important is that we want to make this a destination place, not just a sports arena," said Waddell. "There's been lots of talk about the expansion of the arena and development of the property. If you're going to do these things, you're going to need reasons to draw people in. We certainly think the way that gambling goes on right now in our state illegally, that legalizing it benefits everybody. To us, this is something that we've been looking forward to."

When Will Online Sports Betting Be Legalized In North Carolina?

The approximate launch date for legalized online sports betting in North Carolina on the top PayPal betting sites will likely be January 2024, which is a major bummer for football fans – both NFL and college. However, betting on Super Bowl odds and March Madness will be a nice start to taking in revenue in no time once the calendar hits 2024.

All in all, you can tell that residents in the state of North Carolina are ready to embrace sports betting on a large scale. The Tar Heel State already had three retail locations accepting wagers, but those locations were far away from the most populated cities within the state. It seems like the sky is the limit for North Carolina, which boasts the ninth-most populated state in the country.

